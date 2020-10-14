What we learned from Titans' victory over Bills

1) Upon an unfamiliar Tuesday evening in Tennessee 17 days since the Titans last played, the blur of a COVID-19 breakout and its disastrous domino effect gave way to the relief of the simplicity of a football game. For all coronavirus issues and delays and investigations, the Titans were able to concentrate on football for the first time in what feels like a very long time and came away reaffirming they're one of the better teams around. Led by an excellent evening from ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿, the Titans improved to 4-0 and sent a fellow AFC heavyweight, the Bills (4-1), to their first loss. If there were any worries about being rusty with all the time away from real practices, much less a game, the Titans showed none, as a ﻿Malcolm Butler﻿ interception led Tennessee to an early lead on a night in which the Titans never trailed. There's been all kinds of news on a daily basis about the Titans over the last couple weeks and it was almost forgotten that this was a very good football team. The Titans returned to the field triumphantly and reminded everyone they're one of the top teams in their conference.