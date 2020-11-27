NFL bold predictions, Week 12: Broncos end Saints' seven-game win streak

DeAngelo Hall: The Patriots' 16th-ranked overall defense rises to the challenge against Kyler Murray and the electric Cardinals offense. Though New England's defense has the lowest pressure rate in the league this season, Bill Belichick schemes a great game plan to hold the Cardinals under 20 points for the first time this season.

Willie McGinest: We're keeping this one real simple. No matter who the Chicago Bears roll with -- Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky -- against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ will have more sacks than the Bears have passing touchdowns.

Marc Ross: The New Orleans Saints are on a seven-game winning streak and are 6-0 over the last two seasons without Drew Brees﻿. It all ends Sunday when the Denver Broncos pull off a Mile High Miracle-esque upset of the NFC's top team. With game film to prepare for the Taysom Hill experience, Denver limits the Saints' offense to their lowest point total of the season.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Justin Herbert has been exceptional after being thrown into the fire in Week 2, ranking third in the NFL in passing yards per game (299.9) and eighth in passer rating (104.7). The Bills' defense, which ranks in the bottom half of the league in most categories, comes out of their bye week with a bang and limits Herbert to just 200 passing yards, one TD and three picks, opening the door for other Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates.

Joe Thomas: The Kansas City Chiefs hand the Buccaneers their second straight loss, marking the first time that they'll suffer consecutive losses this season, behind the arm of Patrick Mahomes﻿. The MVP candidate tosses for 350 yards and three touchdowns against Todd Bowles' sixth-ranked overall defense.