Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL bold predictions, Week 12: Broncos end Saints' seven-game win streak

Published: Nov 27, 2020 at 10:52 AM

Throughout the 2020 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 12 schedule).

DeAngelo Hall: The Patriots' 16th-ranked overall defense rises to the challenge against Kyler Murray and the electric Cardinals offense. Though New England's defense has the lowest pressure rate in the league this season, Bill Belichick schemes a great game plan to hold the Cardinals under 20 points for the first time this season.

Willie McGinest: We're keeping this one real simple. No matter who the Chicago Bears roll with -- Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky -- against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ will have more sacks than the Bears have passing touchdowns.

Marc Ross: The New Orleans Saints are on a seven-game winning streak and are 6-0 over the last two seasons without Drew Brees﻿. It all ends Sunday when the Denver Broncos pull off a Mile High Miracle-esque upset of the NFC's top team. With game film to prepare for the Taysom Hill experience, Denver limits the Saints' offense to their lowest point total of the season.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Justin Herbert has been exceptional after being thrown into the fire in Week 2, ranking third in the NFL in passing yards per game (299.9) and eighth in passer rating (104.7). The Bills' defense, which ranks in the bottom half of the league in most categories, comes out of their bye week with a bang and limits Herbert to just 200 passing yards, one TD and three picks, opening the door for other Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates.

Joe Thomas: The Kansas City Chiefs hand the Buccaneers their second straight loss, marking the first time that they'll suffer consecutive losses this season, behind the arm of Patrick Mahomes﻿. The MVP candidate tosses for 350 yards and three touchdowns against Todd Bowles' sixth-ranked overall defense.

Scott Pioli: The 3-7 Atlanta Falcons will defeat the vastly improved Las Vegas Raiders at home Sunday. The young Raiders, coming off of a big, emotional loss to the defending champion Chiefs, will fall into a trap game against a talented Atlanta team that has shown signs of being as good as some thought it might be this season.

Who's playing who in Week 12?

Thursday, Nov. 26

Sunday, Nov. 29

Monday, Nov. 30

Related Content

news

NFL bold predictions, Week 11: Lamar Jackson runs wild vs. Titans

Who will be the leading rusher in Sunday's Titans-Ravens game? Can the Chiefs avenge their only loss of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 10: Joe Burrow knocks off undefeated Steelers

Can the Joe Burrow-led Bengals hand the Steelers their first loss? Will Tom Brady bounce back from one of his worst games? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 9: Antonio Brown, Stefon Diggs steal spotlight

How will Antonio Brown do in his Bucs debut? Will Stefon Diggs outplay Seattle's dynamic receiving duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 8: Midnight strikes early on Tua Time

How will Tua Tagovailoa perform in his first start for the Miami Dolphins? Will Baker Mayfield and the Browns continue to roll? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 7: Khalil Mack, James Conner show out

Will Khalil Mack outperform NFL sack leader Aaron Donald? Can James Conner steal the spotlight from Derrick Henry in the battle of unbeatens? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 6: Texans upset unbeaten Titans

Can the Houston Texans knock off the unbeaten Tennessee Titans? How will Pats QB Cam Newton fare in his return? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 5: Vikings upset 'Hawks

Will the Vikings hand the Seahawks their first loss? Can the Cowboys' D rebound? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 4: Russell Wilson posts third 5-TD day

Which record will Russell Wilson break this week? Any upsets on the horizon? NFL Network analysts give their bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 3: Packers score 40 AGAIN!

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue their hot streak? Will the Steelers' stout pass rush stall the Texans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 2: Bears' Khalil Mack ends slump

Will Khalil Mack break out of his slump? Can Tom Brady and the Bucs rebound? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 1: SuperCam's back! Dak dazzles

How will Cam Newton perform in his Patriots debut? Can Kyler Murray and the Cardinals upset the 49ers? NFL Network analysts supply their bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL