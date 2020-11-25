Nagy won't announce starting QB for Sunday, but all signs point to Mitchell Trubisky

A pivotal NFC North rivalry showdown awaits on Sunday night, quarterback Nick Foles (hip) did not practice Wednesday, Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) did and Bears coach Matt Nagy is still mum on a decision as to who his starting signal-caller will be in Week 12 against the Packers.

However, when speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Nagy characterized Foles as being day-to-day and spoke glowingly of his confidence in Trubisky and the admiration he has for the former first-rounder's character. Though Nagy did not announce a decision, his words seem to portend to Trubisky re-starting his days as the Bears quarterback when Chicago plays at Green Bay on Sunday night.

"I do believe in my heart of hearts that he has grown from this situation. I do believe that he will be a better player because of it," Nagy said of Trubisky, via 670 The Score's Chris Emma. "If he is going [to start], what I would say is this, 'I have all the confidence in the world in him.'"

Whether it's been with Trubisky or Foles, the Bears' offense has sputtered about and left impressive efforts from the defense dwindle into a four-game losing streak that has Chicago (5-5) grasping at playoff straws.

The Bears are ranked 31st in the NFL in total offense and scoring and 25th in passing, having failed to score more than 23 points in a game since Week 3 when they posted a season-high 30. That Week 3 outing, a 30-26 win over the Falcons, saw Foles replace Trubisky and rally the Bears to a win. But Foles is 2-5 as a starter.

While Foles provided momentary relief from Trubisky's travails, the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player has likewise struggled. In the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 10, the Foles-led offense was held without a touchdown and he left the game late when he was carted off with the aforementioned hip injury. Trubisky was unavailable to come in that game because he was dealing with a shoulder injury emanating from his one play in a Week 8 loss to the Saints.

But Trubisky was a full-go Wednesday, and Foles' status would seem to be as much in question as his position on the depth chart.

Should Trubisky reassume the starting spot on Sunday as all signs are pointing to, Nagy did offer a prognostication.