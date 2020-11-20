NFL bold predictions, Week 11: Lamar Jackson runs wild vs. Titans

Throughout the 2020 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 11 schedule).
Marc Ross: The "ready to go" Chiefs destroy the Raiders and become the first team to score 50 points this season. With extra motivation to exact revenge for the team's only loss of the year, Kansas City takes advantage of a Las Vegas defense that's been forced to practice all week without a host of starters due to COVID-19 protocols. Then, with the game already out of hand, they take a victory lap on a garbage-time touchdown to reach the half-century mark.
Nate Burleson: The Ravens have had this game against the Titans circled on the calendar since Mike Vrabel's squad bounced Lamar Jackson and Co. in last season's playoffs. The reigning MVP steals the spotlight in this one and leads all players -- yes, that includes Derrick Henry -- with 150 rushing yards in a Baltimore victory.
Maurice Jones-Drew: I can't wait to watch Green Bay's third-ranked scoring offense face the Colts' fourth-ranked scoring defense. On paper, we expect this to be a close, tough matchup. In reality, we know better. Aaron Rodgers is playing at such a high level, and it'll continue Sunday when he throws for 400 yards and four touchdowns while running for one more.
David Carr: Sunday's Falcons-Saints game is full of offensive stars, but the player who'll leave the lasting impression is Calvin Ridley. With four 100-yard receiving games this season, Ridley returns from injury and explodes for the first 200-yard receiving game of his young career.
Joe Thomas: Kansas City still has a bad taste in its mouth from the 40-32 loss to Las Vegas back in Week 5. Out to avenge their lone blemish of the season Sunday, the Chiefs clearly assert themselves as the team to beat -- not only in the AFC West, but in the entire NFL. In one of the best rivalries in football, K.C. wins on the road by 14.
Who's playing who in Week 11?
Thursday, Nov. 19
Sunday, Nov. 22
- Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New England Patriots at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)