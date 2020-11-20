NFL bold predictions, Week 11: Lamar Jackson runs wild vs. Titans

Nate Burleson: The Ravens have had this game against the Titans circled on the calendar since Mike Vrabel's squad bounced Lamar Jackson and Co. in last season's playoffs. The reigning MVP steals the spotlight in this one and leads all players -- yes, that includes Derrick Henry -- with 150 rushing yards in a Baltimore victory.

Maurice Jones-Drew: I can't wait to watch Green Bay's third-ranked scoring offense face the Colts' fourth-ranked scoring defense. On paper, we expect this to be a close, tough matchup. In reality, we know better. Aaron Rodgers is playing at such a high level, and it'll continue Sunday when he throws for 400 yards and four touchdowns while running for one more.

David Carr: Sunday's Falcons-Saints game is full of offensive stars, but the player who'll leave the lasting impression is Calvin Ridley﻿. With four 100-yard receiving games this season, Ridley returns from injury and explodes for the first 200-yard receiving game of his young career.