Around the NFL

Andy Reid on Raiders' victory lap after Week 5 meeting: 'That's not our style'

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 06:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Andy Reid's Chiefs don't lose often, but when they do, he doesn't appreciate gloating from the victors.

The Las Vegas Raiders scored an upset win over the Chiefs in Week 5 by a final score of 40-32, and as they departed for the local airport, the Raiders' team buses circled Arrowhead Stadium before exiting and entering the nearby highway. Reid was asked about the departing lap of triumph Monday and was short with his answer.

"They won the game, so they can do anything they want to do," Reid said, via ESPN. "That's not our style."

When asked if it's difficult to play a team a second time after defeating it the first time, Reid dismissed such a thought, before wondering aloud if Las Vegas believed such a notion, and took in the victory while it had the chance. Meanwhile, Raiders coach Jon Gruden refuted the idea of an outright victory lap having taken place following his team's win, instead pointing to a purported interaction with a bus driver that may have led to the extra distance traveled by Las Vegas' convoy of buses.

"Not really. I mean, you can find a smart-aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus," Gruden said. "Maybe that's why we drove around the stadium, to tick him off. You know, this is ridiculous. Next question."

Kansas City travels to Las Vegas for the first-ever meeting between the teams in the Raiders' new home in the desert this weekend in a contest that will be played in front of a national audience. Viewers across the U.S. can expect a game played between two teams who aren't too fond of each other.

The Raiders-Chiefs rivalry stretches back to their pre-merger days in the American Football League. With the Chiefs sitting atop the NFL's throne as reigning champions and the Raiders in playoff contention, Las Vegas is looking coming for the king and doesn't aim to miss. Kansas City, of course, doesn't intend to surrender any of its hard-earned territory.

"It's two good football teams playing each other," Reid said. "I don't think either team likes the other that much, as they've stated before."

If the AFC West-leading Chiefs end up securing a season split with the Raiders, they'll have a chance to take their own victory lap around the brand-new Allegiant Stadium. But as Reid said, they likely won't do so. His style is more Hawaiian than arrogant.

Related Content

news

Week 10 Monday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Ravens OL Matt Skura sends message to fan base following loss to Patriots

Matt Skura flubbed a pair of snaps during Sunday night's loss to the Patriots. The Ravens center later posted a message on Instagram, taking ownership of the mistakes and admonishing some who sent his family "hateful and threatening" messages.  
news

Eagles, Ravens, Washington revert to prohibiting fan attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

The Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team announced they will not host fans for their next home game.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will not make his return in Week 11. Jets coach Adam Gase said the third-year signal-caller will miss New York's meeting with the Chargers as he nurses a shoulder injury. ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will make his fourth start of 2020 in place of Darnold.
news

Bruce Arians changing Buccaneers' practice schedule after poor prime-time performances

With the Buccaneers' fourth night game on tap next Monday against the Rams, Bruce Arians will change up the end-of-week practice schedule in hopes of getting his players' body clocks better in-tune with the late start.  
news

Saints QB Drew Brees dealing with multiple broken ribs, lung issue

Drew Brees entered Sunday's game against the 49ers with a cracked rib. The Saints QB left with more bumps, bruises and breaks.
news

Miami Dolphins release Jordan Howard after RB played five games

Jordan Howard's time in Miami is over. The Dolphins released the running back, coach Brian Flores announced.
news

D.J. Humphries among Cardinals still in shock after DeAndre Hopkins' Hail Mary grab

Cardinals offensive tackle ﻿D.J. Humphries﻿, who had an epic jaw-dropping reaction after the catch on Sunday, was still in shock Monday morning. 
news

Browns close facility following player's positive COVID-19 test

The Browns are back in the intensive COVID-19 protocol following a positive test from a player. The team announced the positive test Monday, adding that the player has self-isolated and the team's facility has closed while contact tracing is being conducted. 
news

Rivera: Alex Smith has proven he is 'back', has chance to be the guy beyond 2020

In Alex Smith's first start since his gruesome leg injury, the Washington quarterback proved that he still has it. Coach Ron Rivera said he has a chance to be the guy beyond 2020.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater day-to-day with MCL sprain

Some good news for the Panthers. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is day-to-day with an MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL