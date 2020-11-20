Around the NFL

Raiders DC faced with 'daunting task' in matchup against Chiefs due to COVID

Published: Nov 20, 2020 at 09:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A host of Las Vegas Raiders landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week ahead of Sunday's matchup against division rival Kansas City.

With 10 of the 11 Raiders players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list residing on the defensive side of the ball, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther lamented facing a high-powered Chiefs team without the full unit being able to practice.

"I don't know how we can beat these guys with a full lineup at practice, let alone three-fourths of your lineup not here all week," Guenther said, via ESPN. "What don't they have? We're playing the world champs. What don't they have? They have a great quarterback, great receivers, great tight ends, line is physical. And they're coming off a bye, so it's a daunting task."

We should read a heaping of motivation gravy onto the woe-is-us mashed potatoes Guenther is scooping. Coaches live to play the "everything is against us" card. Guenther is surely going to use the lack of full practice time to motivate his defenders to face Patrick Mahomes & Co. on Sunday.

Missing a boatload of starters who either tested positive for COVID-19 or must self-isolate due to being close contacts does put the Raiders in a precarious position. Those in self-isolation as close contacts could be eligible to play Sunday if they test negative.

The Raiders overcame their offensive line having to isolate earlier in the season.

"Well, it's a little bit different," Guenther said. "The offense had one position group that was kind of decimated for the week. We have guys at all three levels of our defense that aren't here and practicing and in the meetings where you can look them in the eye. Or you can take him through things on the practice field, little tweaks or whatever it may be that this team does."

Added Guenther: "I know one thing, we're going to show up at 5:20 [Pacific time] and we're going to give 100 percent, because that's what we do. We'll get these guys ready to play. Whoever is out there at 5:20, they'll be ready to go."

Last meeting against the Chiefs, Guenther's crew held Mahomes to a career-low 51.2 completion percentage, with the Chiefs QB missing some open throws deep. Sunday, the Raiders will attempt to recapture that magic despite not being together on the practice field this week.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Giants have three players test positive for COVID-19 during bye week

Three Giants players will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Friday, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Saints expected to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Falcons

Sean Payton is finally ready to give the man he's compared to ﻿Steve Young﻿ a test-drive at starting QB Sunday against the Falcons. Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill on Sunday after giving him starter reps in practice this week.  
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, won't play vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns will be without ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team officially placed Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton: COVID-19 'hit me hard'

Andy Dalton had a rough few weeks after suffering a concussion and then contracting COVID-19. The Cowboys quarterback said the coronavirus hit him hard.
news

Seahawks' Carlos Dunlap on game-sealing sack: 'This is what they brought me here for'

When Seahawks general manager John Schneider made the trade to import pass rusher ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ from Cincinnati, the GM likely envisioned the end-game scenario that played out in Thursday night's win.
news

Seahawks TE Greg Olsen could miss at least two months with ruptured plantar fascia

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen suffered a ruptured plantar fascia, an injury that will keep him sidelined for two months or so, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Kyler Murray: Cardinals 'kept shooting ourselves in the foot' in loss to Seahawks

The Cardinals compiled 10 flags for 115 yards. It was the most penalty yards by an Arizona team since 2016. The Cardinals lead the NFL with 79 penalties.
news

Russell Wilson gets back on track in Seahawks' win over Cardinals

Turnovers, defensive miscues and the lack of a reliable run game were points of emphasis for Seattle in recent weeks. In Thursday night's 28-21 victory over the Cardinals, all three were non-issues, and it allowed Russell Wilson to settle back into playing his game.
news

What we learned in Seahawks' win over Cardinals on Thursday night

Kyler Murray and Arizona's comeback hopes came up short within the grasp of Carlos Dunlap as the new acquisition's sack sealed a 28-21 win for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Thursday. 
news

Joey Bosa's message to Chargers D: 'If the ball is thrown at you, you have to make plays'

Following Thursday's practice, Joey Bosa, who's missed the last two games with a concussion, voiced his frustrations with the Chargers' inability to force turnovers so far this season.
news

Cam Newton admits he was 'stagnant' returning from COVID, 'felt behind' in Patriots offense

Patriots QB Cam Newton admitted to reporters that his return from the coronavirus left him feeling "stagnant," because he fell behind as he wasn't able to be around the team, much less able to practice or play. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL