NFL announces offseason workout program dates

Free agency is winding down. Super Bowl 50 is getting further in the rearview mirror. That means it's almost time for all 32 teams to commence their offseason programs.
Here are the key offseason dates to know for every NFL team -- all dates are tentative and subject to change.
Arizona Cardinals
Report: April 18; Organized Team Activities Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
Atlanta Falcons
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Baltimore Ravens
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Buffalo Bills
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Carolina Panthers
Report: April 25; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Chicago Bears
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Cincinnati Bengals
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Cleveland Browns
Report: April 4; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2; Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-22; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
Dallas Cowboys
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-8, Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Denver Broncos
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 13-16; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
Detroit Lions
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Green Bay Packers
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Houston Texans
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Indianapolis Colts
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
Jacksonville Jaguars
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-7, June 9-10; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Kansas City Chiefs
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 7-10; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Los Angeles Rams
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 31, June 1, June 3, June 7-8, June 10; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Miami Dolphins
Report: April 11; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Minnesota Vikings
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
New England Patriots
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-2, June 13-14, June 16; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
New Orleans Saints
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
New York Giants
Report: April 11; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 6-7, June 9-10; Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
New York Jets
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Oakland Raiders
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9, Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Philadelphia Eagles
Report: April 4; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3; Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
Pittsburgh Steelers
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
San Diego Chargers
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
San Francisco 49ers
Report: April 4; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2; Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
Seattle Seahawks
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Report: April 11; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Tennessee Titans
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Washington Redskins
Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, may 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
Full breakdown of the league's offseason program:
As per Article 21 of the collective bargaining agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:
Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.
Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
Article 22 of the collective bargaining agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.
Head coaches hired after the end of the 2015 season are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 28-30), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, six clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.
Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2016 may begin on May 9. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of the post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.