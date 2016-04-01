Around the NFL

NFL announces offseason workout program dates

Published: Apr 01, 2016 at 08:21 AM

Free agency is winding down. Super Bowl 50 is getting further in the rearview mirror. That means it's almost time for all 32 teams to commence their offseason programs.

Here are the key offseason dates to know for every NFL team -- all dates are tentative and subject to change.

Arizona Cardinals

Report: April 18; Organized Team Activities Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Atlanta Falcons

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Baltimore Ravens

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Buffalo Bills

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Carolina Panthers

Report: April 25; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Chicago Bears

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Cincinnati Bengals

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Cleveland Browns

Report: April 4; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2; Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-22; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Dallas Cowboys

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-8, Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Denver Broncos

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 13-16; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Detroit Lions

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Green Bay Packers

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Houston Texans

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Indianapolis Colts

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Jacksonville Jaguars

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-7, June 9-10; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Kansas City Chiefs

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 7-10; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Los Angeles Rams

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 31, June 1, June 3, June 7-8, June 10; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Miami Dolphins

Report: April 11; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Minnesota Vikings

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

New England Patriots

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-2, June 13-14, June 16; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

New Orleans Saints

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

New York Giants

Report: April 11; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 6-7, June 9-10; Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

New York Jets

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Oakland Raiders

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9, Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Philadelphia Eagles

Report: April 4; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-3; Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Pittsburgh Steelers

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

San Diego Chargers

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

San Francisco 49ers

Report: April 4; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2; Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28; Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Seattle Seahawks

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Report: April 11; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Tennessee Titans

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Washington Redskins

Report: April 18; OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, may 31, June 1-2, June 6-9; Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

Full breakdown of the league's offseason program:

As per Article 21 of the collective bargaining agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the collective bargaining agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

Head coaches hired after the end of the 2015 season are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 28-30), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, six clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2016 may begin on May 9. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of the post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

