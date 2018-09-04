NFC win-total projections: Saints carry boom-or-bust potential

The Falcons should look more like the team from 2016 than 2017, due to the addition of first-round wideout Calvin Ridley, who is poised to demand the kind of attention from defenses that will open up more options in Atlanta's passing game and help disguise rushing plays. The NFC South could be a beneficiary of a very competitive NFC North, as my model indicates the latter division might cannibalize itself a bit, leaving a wild-card slot open for the rest of the conference. In other words, the Falcons have a very realistic chance of making a playoff run. So, why only 7.5 wins as the top-line number in this projection? Well, here's an honest peek behind the curtain: I am more bullish on the Falcons than this win total suggests. BUT, in order to trend toward double-digit wins, Atlanta must increase its offensive efficiency and play-calling diversity. That will come down to how well Steve Sarkisian performs in his second year running the offense.