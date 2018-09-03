Nick Foles named Eagles' Week 1 starter vs. Falcons

The white smoke has emerged from the stack. The Eagles have chosen their Week 1 starter.

Nick Foles will start for the reigning champions in their opening-night contest against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the team's official site. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Eagles were planning to start Foles.

Foles started in the preseason for the Eagles and struggled, causing concern for an offense that was dynamic and at times unstoppable in 2017. Worse, Foles looked very much the opposite of the quarterback who won Super Bowl MVP honors. Nervous time began in Philadelphia weeks ago, so much that reporters were left to poke and prod at coach Doug Pederson over the status of Carson Wentz.

Pederson finally lost his patience a week ago and remained upset Sunday, accusing reporters of "putting words in (his) mouth" and refusing to publicly name his starter. The combative tone could be seen as a coach cracking under pressure -- or one simply defending his right to keep his strategy secret.

That's what Pederson claimed later in the presser, awkward tension aside. What is more intriguing, though, is which Foles we'll see come Thursday: Playoff Run Foles, who executed specifically designed game plans, or Preseason Foles, who commanded an offense that was testing a variety of things out in exhibition action, but also didn't make the best decisions (as evidened by his two interceptions and 48.7 passer rating).

Regardless, we know it won't be Wentz -- who still isn't cleared for contact as of Sunday, per Pederson -- meaning we can kick the can of his status down the road to next Monday.