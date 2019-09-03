NFC win-total projections: Eagles on top, Packers' ceiling high

The Eagles earn the NFC's highest win total in my model due in large part to having top projection ratings in three of the most predictive indicators: offensive line, defensive front (especially pressure) and quarterback. The Eagles have my model's top-ranked O-line, meaning the unit boats the combined ability to help the team earn the most first downs and touchdowns via run and pass blocking. Carson Wentz ranks as my sixth-most-valuable QB, but adding backup Josh McCown to the equation brings Philly's value at the position up to fourth overall. (The Eagles' backup QB is obviously notable, seeing as how injuries have significantly impacted each of the past two seasons for Wentz.) Then add in the defensive front's projected ability (No. 5 ranking) to collectively disrupt opposing QBs -- my definition of "disruption" is entering the 5-foot halo of an opposing quarterback in a relevant direction, my proxy for "making the QB change his initial plan" -- and you start to see why the Eagles have such great potential.