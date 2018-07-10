NFC West training camp preview: Key players to watch

Looming camp question: How long does Sam Bradford keep the starting QB job? We don't mean to make this too much about the quarterbacks, but it's the most important position in the game -- all Arizona needs to do is look back at the last half-decade for an example. When Carson Palmer was healthy, QB was a point of strength for the club, but when No. 3 wasn't lining up under center, it was the weakest spot on the team. With Palmer gone to the calmer waters of retirement, the position is again unsettled, even with Bradford arriving via free agency. When healthy, Bradford is an effective quarterback. But we all know good health isn't certain with him, as he's played a full 16-game season just twice in his seven-year career, and he played in just two games last season due to a knee injury he's still working his way back from. Does the pro-ready Rosen make a start before the halfway point of the season? And if so, what's the reason: poor play on the part of Bradford, or injury? This might not be an issue that arises in camp, but the development of Rosen and health of Bradford are incredibly important points of focus in this camp and the regular season.