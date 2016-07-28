NFC training camp battles: Bunch of action out West

Kelly cuts corners with talent at wide receiver because he believes in his scheme. That theory will be pushed to its limit on a team where the slight consensus favorite for the No. 2 job (to start alongside top dog Torrey Smith) is Quinton Patton, he of 36 career catches. Third-year speedster Bruce Ellington has earned kudos from Kelly all offseason and is our pick to eventually win the job. CFL import Eric Rogers has a chance at the No. 3 spot. DeAndre Smelter and Jerome Simpson are other names to watch. If Kelly pulls this off, look for a return of the "G" word.