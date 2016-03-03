NFC team needs: Three key areas to address in free agency, draft

Cam Newton makes the players around him better, but the Panthers risk relying on that maxim too much. The team can't count on Michael Oher and Mike Remmers to hold down the tackle spots again next year, and the skill positions (wide receiver, running back) could use more depth. On defense, the cornerbacks not named Josh Norman were noticed for the wrong reasons late in the season. Stalwart defensive end Charles Johnsonwas released Thursday, making it more pressing for general manager Dave Gettleman to find another hog molly on the outside to replace him. Gettleman is in an enviable position, because none of his needs are too pressing. He can draft with patience.