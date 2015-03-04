NFC South Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the NFC South teams leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft.
ATLANTA FALCONS
Second-round spot: 42
Prospects associated with the Falcons:
» Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson:Report: Falcons to work out Beasley
» T.J. Clemmings, OT, Pittsburgh:Clemmings to visit Falcons
» Jamison Crowder, WR, Duke:Crowder visits Falcons
» Mike Davis, RB, South Carolina:Atlanta native to visit with Falcons
» Paul Dawson, ILB, TCU:All-Big 12 'backer works out for Falcons
» Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami: Speedy WR to meet with Falcons
» Chris Dunkley, CB, USF:WR-turned-CB to visit with Falcons
» Bud Dupree, OLB, Kentucky:Dupree meets with Falcons
» Ereck Flowers, OT, Miami: Flowers has meeting set with Falcons
» Devin Funchess, WR/TE, Michigan:Funchess works out for Falcons
» Devin Gardner, QB/WR, Michigan:Gardner says he worked out for Falcons
» Randy Gregory, OLB, Nebraska:Jeremiah: Falcons will draft edge rusher with No. 8 pick
» Chad Hamilton, C, Coastal Carolina:FCS lineman to work out for Falcons
» Taylor Heinicke, QB, Old Dominion:Heinicke to visit Falcons
» Amarlo Herrera, ILB, Georgia:Herrera spotted with Falcons at Senior Bowl
» Jordan Hicks, OLB, Texas:Hicks spotted with Falcons at Senior Bowl
» David Johnson, RB, Northern Iowa: Best FCS RB in draft visiting Falcons
» Eric Kendricks, ILB, UCLA:Kendricks to have private workout with Falcons
» Akeem King, S, San Jose State:Speedy S visited with Falcons
» Nick Marshall, CB, Auburn:Marshall works out for Falcons
» Ty Montgomery, WR, Stanford: Cardinal WR to work out for Falcons
» Owamagbe Odighizuwa, DE, UCLA: Odighizuwa to work out for Falcons
» Denzel Perryman, ILB, Miami:Perryman has visit scheduled with Falcons
» Marcus Peters, CB, Washington:Peters works out for Falcons
» Shane Ray, OLB, Missouri:Falcons schedule visit with Ray
» Quinten Rollins, CB, Miami: MAC defensive player of year to work out for Falcons
» JaCorey Shepherd, CB, Kansas:Shepherd spotted with Falcons at Senior Bowl
» Tory Slater, DT, West Georgia:Division II DT to meet with Falcons
» Za'Darius Smith, DE, Kentucky:Defensive MVP of Shrine Game to meet with Falcons
» Randall Telfer, TE, USC:Telfer to work out for Falcons
» Shaq Thompson, OLB, Washington:Falcons have interest in versatile LB
» Davis Tull, LB, UT-Chattanooga: Small-school LB visiting Falcons
» Max Valles, LB, Virginia: Athletic 'backer worked out for Falcons
» Clive Walford, TE, Miami (Fla.):Walford has meeting set up with Falcons
» Tray Walker, CB, Texas Southern:Cornerback not invited to combine visiting with Falcons
» Terrell Watson, RB, Azusa Pacific: Division II RB to work out for Falcons
» Leonard Williams, DL, USC:Falcons to visit with Williams
» Julian Wilson, CB, Oklahoma:Big CB worked out for Falcons
» Gabe Wright, DT, Auburn:Report: Wright to work out for Falcons
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Second-round spot: 57
Prospects associated with the Panthers:
» Nelson Agholor, WR, USC:Panthers to work out Agholor
» Javorius Allen, RB, USC:Allen to work out for Panthers
» Tevin Coleman, RB, Indiana:Panthers schedule visit with Coleman
» Landon Collins, SS, Alabama:Collins visits with Panthers
» John Crockett, RB, North Dakota State:Productive FCS running back will work out for Panthers
» Jamison Crowder, WR, Duke: Productive WR worked out for Panthers
» Ronald Darby, CB, Florida State:Darby has visit lined up with Panthers
» Carl Davis, DT, Iowa:Big, athletic DT to meet with Panthers
» Paul Dawson, ILB, TCU: All-Big 12 'backer works out for Panthers
» Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami: Speedy WR to meet with Panthers
» Mario Edwards, Jr., DE, Florida State: DE has workout scheduled with Panthers
» Ereck Flowers, OT, Miami: Flowers has meeting set with Panthers
» Laurence Gibson, OT, Virginia Tech:Unheralded OT to meet with Panthers
» Eddie Goldman, DL, Florida State: Panthers among six clubs to host Goldman
» Randy Gregory, OLB, Nebraska: Gregory impresses in private workout with Panthers
» Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia:Gurley to visit with Panthers
» Justin Hardy, WR, East Carolina:Leading receiver in FBS history worked out for Panthers
» D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida:Humphries has visit lined up with Panthers
» Danielle Hunter, OLB/DE, LSU: Rising DL prospect set to visit five teams
» Tre Jackson, G, Florida State: Panthers set up visit with top guard prospect
» Eric Kendricks, ILB, UCLA:Panthers work out Kendricks
» Darius Kilgo, DT, Maryland:3-year starting DT (and Charlotte native) to visit Panthers
» Ty Montgomery, WR, Stanford:Montgomery has visit lined up with Panthers
» Breshad Perriman, WR, UCF:Report: Perriman to visit Panthers
» Denzel Perryman, ILB, Miami:Perryman has visit scheduled with Panthers
» Quinten Rollins, CB, Miami (Ohio): Big cornerback to work out for Panthers
» Junior Salt, G, Utah: Guard who is 27 years old works out for Panthers
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Mock drafts:
» Brian Baldinger:Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson and Maxx Willliams, TE, Minnesota
» Bucky Brooks:Bud Dupree, OLB, Kentucky and Eddie Goldman, DT, Florida State
» Charley Casserly:Shane Ray, OLB, Missouri and Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State
» Charles Davis:Bud Dupree, OLB, Kentucky and La'el Collins, OL, LSU
» Daniel Jeremiah:La'el Collins, OL, LSU and Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami
» Lance Zierlein:Randy Gregory, OLB, Nebraska and Nelson Agholor, WR, USC
Second-round spot: 44
Prospects associated with the Saints:
» T.J. Clemmings, OT, Pittsburgh: Clemmings has visits set with three teams
» Sammie Coates, WR, Auburn:Coates spotted with Saints at Senior Bowl
» Jalen Collins, CB, LSU:Saints tell Collins they're 'highly interested'
» La'el Collins, OT, LSU:Collins meets with Saints following pro day
» Xavier Cooper, DT, Washington State:Big-play DT met with Saints
» Davante Davis, WR, UNLV:Davis spotted with Saints at Senior Bowl
» Tyeler Davison, DT, Fresno State: Productive DT met with Saints
» Paul Dawson, LB, TCU:Dawson meets with Saints at pro day
» Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami: Speedy WR dined with Saints prior to pro day
» Caleb Eulls, DT, Mississippi State: Four-year starter along DL met with Saints
» Randy Gregory, OLB, Nebraska:Gregory to visit Saints
» Eli Harold, OLB, Virginia: Harold has had 14 team visits/workouts
» David Johnson, RB, Northern Iowa:Saints RB coach attends pro day
» Eric Kendricks, ILB, UCLA:Kendricks has whirlwind visit with Saints
» Tyler Lockett, WR, Kansas State:Lockett spotted with Saints at Senior Bowl
» John Miller, G, Louisville:Report: Miller visits Saints
» Ty Montgomery, WR, Stanford: Cardinal WR to work out for Saints
» Owamagbe Odighizuwa, DE, UCLA:Report: Odighizuwa to visit Saints
» DeVante Parker, WR, Louisville:Parker has met with Saints
» Marcus Peters, CB, Washington:Peters meets with Saints
» JaCorey Shepherd, CB, Kansas:Shepherd spotted with Saints at Senior Bowl
» Devin Smith, WR, Ohio State:Speedy Buckeyes receiver visits Saints
» Preston Smith, DE, Mississippi State:Saints' Vitt checks out Mississippi State'spro day
» Davis Tull, LB, UT-Chattanooga: Small-school LB visiting Saints
» Clive Walford, TE, Miami (Fla.):Walford has dinner with Saints' Payton
» Gabe Wright, DT, Auburn:Wright spotted with Saints at Senior Bowl
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Mock drafts:
» Brian Baldinger:Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
» Bucky Brooks:Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
» Charley Casserly:Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State and Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Texas A&M (projected trade with Patriots)
» Charles Davis:Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
» Daniel Jeremiah:Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
» Lance Zierlein:Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
Second-round spot: 34
Prospects associated with the Buccaneers:
» Adrian Amos, S, Penn State: Versatile safety worked out for Tampa Bay
» Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Auburn:Senior Bowl participant works out for Buccaneers
» Michael Burton, FB, Rutgers: Burton draws interest from Buccaneers
» T.J. Clemmings, OT, Pittsburgh:Clemmings has private workout with Buccaneers
» Jamison Crowder, WR, Duke: Productive WR worked out for Bucs
» Mike Davis, RB, South Carolina:Three-down RB to visit with Buccaneers
» Paul Dawson, ILB, TCU:All-Big 12 'backer works out for Buccaneers
» Corey Grant, RB, Auburn:Speedy third-down back works out for Buccaneers
» Rob Havenstein, OT, Wisconsin: Massive RT worked out for Bucs
» Ben Heeney, LB, Kansas:Productive LB has workout scheduled with Bucs
» Gerod Holliman, S, Louisville:Ballhawk to visit Bucs
» Andrew Hudson, DE, Washington:Washington DE to visit Bucs
» D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida:Humphries has visit lined up with Buccaneers
» Tre Jackson, G, Florida State: Bucs set up visit with top guard prospect
» Matt Jones, RB, Florida:Jones to work out for Bucs
» Eric Kendricks, ILB, UCLA:Bucs work out Kendricks
» Josh Keyes, OLB, Boston College:Under-the-radar LB worked out for Bucs
» Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon: Bucs send large contingent to Mariota workout
» Nick Marshall, CB, Auburn:Buccaneers see Marshall throw passes
» Bobby McCain, CB, Memphis:Aggressive press-man CB met with Bucs
» Nate Orchard, DE, Utah:Pass rusher to meet with Bucs
» Breshad Perriman, WR, UCF:Report: Perriman works out for Bucs
» Jermauria Rasco, OLB, LSU:Potential late-round DE visiting Bucs
» Bobby Richardson, DT, Indiana:Versatile DT (and Tampa native) to work out for Bucs
» Eric Rowe, CB, Utah:Fast-rising DB prospect visits Bucs
» JaCorey Shepherd, CB, Kansas:Under-the-radar CB has workout scheduled with Bucs
» J.R. Tavai, LB, USC:Potential third-day 'backer to work out for Bucs
» Kevin White, CB, TCU:White to work out for Bucs
» Ramik Wilson, LB, Georgia: Wilson lines up meeting with Bucs
» Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State: Bucs execute extensive vetting of Winston
» Gabe Wright, DT, Auburn:Report: Wright to work out for Bucs