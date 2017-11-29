NFC playoff picture: Three teams from the South? 'Hawks out?

1) Philadelphia Eagles: Don't count me in this group, but I've felt with each passing week that the football world wants a team to clip the Eagles' wings. Prove they're mortal! Prove they aren't for real! The problem for that band of nonsensical haters is this: Philadelphia is most definitely a legitimate Super Bowl contender. We can rave about the MVP-caliber season Carson Wentz is having, and while that is a primary reason for why the Eagles are 10-1 and not slowing down anytime soon, this team is so much more than just its quarterback. Philly has a receiving corps chock-full of weapons, with multiple wideouts experiencing peak levels of performance and a tight end in Zach Ertz who is in the discussion for the top three in the league at his position. The Eagles also have a stable of running backs who complement each other, and an offensive line that has weathered the loss of a top-tier left tackle (Jason Peters) more smoothly than I can recall a unit doing before. They haven't missed a beat. Oh, and that defense -- first in the league against the run, sixth in total defense -- is pretty darn good, too. A quick reminder: This team hasn't lost since Week 2. Week 2! Where were you in Week 2?! That's practically before the proliferation of color TV!