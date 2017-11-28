Jimmy Garoppolo to make first 49ers start vs. Bears

The Jimmy Garoppolo era has finally dawned in San Francisco.

The team announced Tuesday that the recently acquired quarterback will start Sunday on the road against the Chicago Bears.

Coach Kyle Shanahan met with his quarterback room on Tuesday to inform them of the promotion for Garoppolo, who came to San Francisco after the Niners shipped a 2018 second-round pick to the Patriots ahead of last month's trade deadline.

Garoppolo spent the first two games of his career in San Francisco tucked away on the sideline as C.J. Beathard manned the controls for the one-win Niners. Tom Brady's former understudy finally made his debut Sunday after Beathard suffered a knee contusion in the final minutes against Seattle.

Garoppolo completed his only two passes, with the second finding Louis Murphy in the end zone for a 10-yard score as the game expired.

Shanahan made it clear from the start he was in no rush to shove Garoppolo into the lineup, but with each passing week, fans and pundits alike wondered what the team was waiting for.

With Jimmy G set to hit free agency after the season, the Niners would be wise to get a firsthand look at the quarterback who has played well in limited playing time but still owns just two NFL starts to his name.

With games remaining against the Texans, Titans, Jaguars and Rams after the Chicago tilt, San Francisco is moving on from the litany of subpar signal-callers who came before.

It's Garoppolo's time now, and San Francisco's frustrated fan base finally has something to look forward to.