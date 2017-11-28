Veteran RB Darren McFadden retiring after 10 seasons

Two days after being released by the Dallas Cowboys, Darren McFadden announced he is retiring from football.

In a statement released Tuesday on Twitter, McFadden said, "I just want to say that I make this decision not with sadness or without further opportunity, but with a couple of days to reflect on how I feel and where I am at this stage of life. I know that this is the right move for me."

The 30-year-old back spent three seasons in Dallas after playing seven years with the Oakland Raiders. McFadden replaced DeMarco Murray in Dallas in 2015, rushing for 1,089 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 239 carries. But after the Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott in 2016, McFadden took a back seat to the rookie and veteran runner Alfred Morris. Setback by elbow injuries, McFadden played in just two games the past four games the past two season and was waived by Dallas on Sunday.

McFadden was a highly touted back coming out of Arkansas. Oakland drafted him fourth overall in the 2008 draft, ahead of Jonathan Stewart (13), Felix Jones (22), Rashard Mendenhall (23), Chris Johnson (24), Matt Forte (44), Ray Rice (55) and Jamaal Charles (73). McFadden's best season came in 2010 when he tallied a career-high 1,664 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

McFadden finishes his career with 5,421 rushing yards, 7,535 yards from scrimmage, a 4.2 yards per carry average and 33 touchdowns.