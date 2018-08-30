NFC North preview: Aaron Rodgers is back, and so are the Pack

CHICAGO BEARS: Before we get to the blockbuster acquisition of a certain former Defensive Player of the Year, let's go back a bit. Ryan Pace made a bold move in the 2017 NFL Draft -- not only selecting Mitchell "13 College Starts" Trubisky with the second overall pick, but giving up valuable draft currency in the process. (Remember Chicago's roundly mocked one-spot jump?) One offseason later, the Bears general manager doubled down on that venture by adding a host of QB-friendly characters, beginning with new head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich. Chicago also scooped up a bunch of intriguing pass catchers via free agency (Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton) and the draft (Anthony Miller). All in all, this was an offseason devoted to the well-being -- and hopeful Year 2 breakout -- of the 24-year-old signal-caller. And then came the trade heard 'round the world, when Chicago sent a passel of picks (including a pair of first-rounders) to Oakland for Khalil Mack (and a second-round pick!). Mack, an elite pass rusher in the prime of his career, wasn't even the only fun new toy given to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio: There's also No. 8 overall pick Roquan Smith, who could assume the mantle as the next great Bears middle linebacker.