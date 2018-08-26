Giants trade center Brett Jones to Vikings for '19 pick

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings were trade partners Sunday afternoon.

The Giants sent center Brett Jones to the Vikings in exchange for a 2019 draft pick, both teams announced. While the Giants and Vikings did not disclose the specific draft selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports it is a seventh-round pick.

Jones, who appeared in 16 games with 13 starts for the Giants in 2017, provides immediate help to the Vikings' offensive line when considering center Pat Elflein continues to recover from offseason surgeries.

With Jones no longer on New York's roster, the Giants are likely to turn to Jon Halapio as the starting center with the versatile John Greco in reserve.