NFC North draft needs: Manti Te'o could solve Bears' LB issues

All along, I've felt the club had to get a corner in this draft. However, the Vikings probably will sit back and pick the best player available at wideout, linebacker, corner, defensive tackle, etc. Or, again, they could move up, if the situation warrants. For example, what if Dee Milliner slips past the first six teams? The Arizona Cardinals (seventh pick) and Buffalo Bills (eighth) aren't likely to take him. At that point, would Minnesota make a move? A faaaaar more likely scenario would involve a strategic play suggested by my colleague Daniel Jeremiah: The Vikings could leapfrog the St. Louis Rams to get the wideout they want. The question is, does GM Rick Spielman want to part with one of the aces in his hand it'll take to move that far in Draft Hold 'Em? Don't get me wrong: He won't actively be shopping his picks, but he will take a phone call.