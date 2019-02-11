NFC East rookie grades: Pro Bowl returns for Giants, Cowboys

The tri-state debate over whether the Giants should have drafted Barkley or Sam Darnold with the second pick in 2018, knowing that Eli Manning was on the wrong side of 37, will continue incessantly for years to come, single-handedly keeping drive-time sportstalk radio alive past its deserved expiration date. That is until New York picks the right QB of the future, which could happen as early as this spring. HOWEVAH, there is no denying the outstanding achievement that was Saquon's first year as a pro. He lived up to all expectations, making the Pro Bowl while racking up a league-high 2,028 scrimmage yards and 15 scores behind an improving (but still bottom-tier) O-line. Anchoring that line's late-season resurgence was Hernandez, who, along with Barkley, made the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Hill was an unheralded but solid selection, leading all Big Blue D-linemen in snaps, and Carter was a consistent contributor off the bench and the edge. Lauletta, meanwhile, spent more time in the news in 2018 for reckless drives than touchdown drives. The grade stands at A- for now, BUT it self-demotes to a B if NYG doesn't find a QB of the future within 15 months.