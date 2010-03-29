NFC draft needs: Team-by-team look at what holes have to be filled

Analysis: The Redskins got turned upside down in the offseason with a new general manager, Bruce Allen, and a new coach, Mike Shanahan. That change grew even more pronounced when they traded their second-round pick in the upcoming draft (and a 2011 third, or fourth rounder) for McNabb. Allen and Shanahan can be deal makers during the draft, and the Redskins should be thought of as a team ready, willing and able to pull off a few deals. Even with McNabb in the fold, there's still a large void at left tackle with the retirement of Chris Samuels, and they may also look to take a quarterback in the later rounds to potentially groom for the future. The Redskins are headed to a new 3-4 defense and need personnel to complete the project. Albert Haynesworth doesn't want to be the nose tackle in the 3-4 scheme spending his days holding the point against double teams. So the Redskins need to go find a true nose tackle in this draft.