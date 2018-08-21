Next Gen Stats: Evaluating first-round rookie QBs

It didn't take a graphic to conclude last Thursday that the Jets rookie quarterback was playing it safe. While Darnold's completion percentage was high for the second week in a row (73 percent), his throws remained risk-averse. The rookie attempted just one pass over 10 yards against the Redskins -- that play just so happened to be a third-down conversion and was Darnold's most impressive throw of the night -- and more than half of his attempts were within five yards of the line of scrimmage. Darnold averaged just 4.0 air yards per attempt, by far the lowest of his fellow first-years. The map also shows that Darnold was either much more comfortable throwing or more likely to throw to his right. The Jets are willing to name Darnold the starter if he plays well again in their third preseason game against the Giants on Friday night. But offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates will need to dial some deep throws to test the rookie's downfield accuracy and proclivity to take risks.