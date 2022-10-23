Around the NFL

Newly acquired 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey to make debut vs. Chiefs

Published: Oct 23, 2022 at 09:42 AM
Christian Gonzales

Sunday's rematch of Super Bowl LIV will feature a new running back in the San Francisco backfield.

Newly acquired 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.

"From what I am told, he has a package of plays, base plays, first down-type of plays," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning. "They thought about doing it in the red zone, settled on this."

The 2019 Pro Bowler is set to make his debut after he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to San Francisco on Thursday. The Panthers received a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2023 third-rounder, a 2023 fourth-rounder and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for McCaffrey.

In six games as a Panther this season, McCaffrey rushed 85 times for 393 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed 33 receptions with 277 receiving yards and a touchdown.

On Friday, McCaffrey couldn't hold back his excitement to get familiar with head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

"In my opinion, the best run game and one of the most explosive offenses in the league," McCaffrey said. "I think you just go down the roster and you look at all the guys -- I think that's the thing I'm most excited about -- just getting in the locker room, getting to meet the guys. How could you not want to play here as an offensive weapon?

"I'm extremely fired up. ... I can't express how happy I am to be here."

Shanahan praised his new running back's abilities on Friday.

"I don't think there's anything he can't do, whether it's in the pass game, the run game, blocking," Shanahan said of McCaffrey on Friday. "I think he's a very talented player. Just watching how he plays, he's a very smart player. He always gets to the right hole, is very smooth, and I've seen that at every level he's played in."

McCaffrey will hope to get acclimated in a new system led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle in his first game.

The 49ers (3-3) will host the Chiefs (4-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

