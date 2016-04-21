New York Jets must settle QB plan -- for the present and future

The feeling among some NFL decision makers is that the next few classes of quarterbacks do not look particularly strong. So for teams in need of a quarterback of the future, this class -- even if everyone in it could use some time to develop -- may be the last, best chance to do it for a while. With Jared Goff and Carson Wentz assumed to be going off the board with the first two picks, Lynch is the quarterback mostly likely to be available when the Jets pick at 20, although his value was almost certainly boosted when the Browns dropped down to the eighth slot. At 6-foot-7 and 244 pounds, Lynch wowed evaluators with his arm strength at his pro day. Because he played at Memphis, he did not face top-tier defenses every week and did not play in a sophisticated offense that demanded much of him. He is raw and likely will need considerable time to develop before he is ready to lead an NFL offense. But because of his obvious physical skills, he is considered to have the biggest upside of any of the quarterbacks who will be available. That could make him appealing to a number of teams who now must decide if they are willing to wait out the first round for him, or think it is necessary to construct a trade to get him.