Fitzpatrick hangs out with Jets players at hockey game

Contract negotiations between Ryan Fitzpatrick and the New York Jets have been jammed in neutral for a while, but that isn't stopping the quarterback from continuing to embrace a New York state of mind.

On Tuesday night, Fitzpatrick and several members of the Jets temporarily traded in their familiar Gang Green threads for some Broadway Blueshirts while attending a New York Rangers-Pittsburgh Penguins NHL playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Joining Fitzpatrick in his Manhattan hockey fandom foray were the Jets' Nick Mangold, Eric Decker and Bryce Petty. It seems as if the players were having a fun, relaxing time, so perhaps Jets fans should breathe a little easier about the ongoing Fitzpatrick contract saga permeating out on Florham Park these days -- unless they're worried about the Brian Hoyer visit turning into a contract courtship.

There's a good chance the contract fuss over Fitzpatrick won't be resolved until after next week's draft, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, and it's anyone's guess how the whole thing will pan out. The Jets need a quarterback, but it seems they're wary of Fitzpatrick reverting back into the journeyman quarterback who played for six teams over 10 seasons.

With all the worries about Fitzpatrick possibly being a different player than the one that graced the gridiron in 2015, perhaps he should think about a different hat choice. Still, seeing him with his current ex-teammates must be an encouraging sign for the Jets faithful.