New York Jets' epochal draft duty: franchise QB or bust

Broadway has led to a dead end -- a cul-de-sac, really -- that's kept the franchise driving in circles for decades. Jets decision-makers have come and gone, but no one has ever brought stability to the game's most important position. Richard Todd was just another guy. Ken O'Brien wasn't Dan Marino. Browning Nagle was all name, no game. Boomer Esiason was over the hill. Neil O'Donnell made money. Vinny Testaverde had a moment, then got hurt. Chad Pennington also had a moment ... and also got hurt. Brett Favre made a cameo that's become increasingly surreal with the passage of time. Mark Sanchez actually beat Tom Brady in a playoff game (this really happened!), but was ultimately unable to overcome his overall, well, Mark Sanchezness. There was also some baseball player named Tim Tebow.