New York Giants select OL Andrew Thomas No. 4 overall

Gettleman has stated a preference for behemoth "hog mollies" up front and has stressed the importance of landing a future Hall of Famer with high-end selections. Thomas is just the fourth tackle and 18th overall player on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 150 prospects. Although Thomas has a "high floor" as a solid starter, Jeremiah added Thursday night, he has not exhibited elite recovery, balance or athleticism.