Around the NFL

New York Giants select OL Andrew Thomas No. 4 overall

Published: Apr 23, 2020 at 01:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

New York general manager Dave Gettleman has hired protection for second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants selected Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Gettleman has stated a preference for behemoth "hog mollies" up front and has stressed the importance of landing a future Hall of Famer with high-end selections. Thomas is just the fourth tackle and 18th overall player on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 150 prospects. Although Thomas has a "high floor" as a solid starter, Jeremiah added Thursday night, he has not exhibited elite recovery, balance or athleticism.

On the bright side, Thomas is the top-ranked offensive lineman on list of The Athletic's Bob McGinn, a venerable draft insider who polled 17 scouts, coaches and executives.

"Never have an issue with him," one scout explained. "This kid will pick up the system immediately. Cannot say enough good stuff about him. He's a legit starter right away."

Thomas' 92.5 draft grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest in the SEC last season, beating out fellow top prospect Jedrick Wills of Alabama.

After starting at right tackle as a freshman, Thomas shifted over to the left side for his last two seasons with the Bulldogs. With veteran Nate Solder established on Jones' blind side, Thomas will likely begin his career next to steady guard Kevin Zeitler at right tackle.

Star running back Saquon Barkley should be thrilled to see the upgrade in lead blocking after failing to see consistent holes in an injury-marred disappointing 2019 campaign. An offense that placed 19th in rushing yards and 23rd in total offense figures to show improvement in new coach Joe Judge's debut season.

Make a difference during the 2020 NFL Draft and unite for the #DraftAThon, a three-day virtual fundraiser in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell after Jahmyr Gibbs' 189-yard showing: This was 'tip of the iceberg'

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke loose and broke out with the best showing of his rookie campaign, highlighted by a 27-yard touchdown run that propelled the Detroit to a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Lions' win over Raiders on Monday night

Buoyed by rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions pulled away from the Las Vegas Raiders for a victory on Monday night. 
news

Cardinals to start QB Clayton Tune against Browns on Sunday if Kyler Murray is not ready to return

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that rookie quarterback Clayton Tune -- not Joshua Dobbs -- will start in Arizona's Week 9 tilt against the Browns should Kyler Murray not be ready to return from his torn ACL suffered last year. 
news

Week 8 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford day to day after suffering UCL sprain in right thumb

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is considered day to day after sustaining a UCL sprain in his right thumb, head coach Sean McVay announced Monday. 
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith expects to announce Week 9 starting QB on Wednesday

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith declined to tell reporters on Monday if Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke will start at QB in Week 9 against the Vikings.
news

Giants trading DL Leonard Williams to Seahawks for multiple draft picks

The New York Giants are trading Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sustained torn Achilles, will miss remainder of season

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Sunday's victory over the Packers, an MRI revealed on Monday. The 35-year-old QB will miss the remainder of the season.
news

Bills signing free-agent RB Leonard Fournette to practice squad

Free-agent running back Leonard Fournette has passed a physical and is signing to the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Door is ajar' for Kenny Pickett (ribs) to play Thursday vs. Titans

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) will be a game-time decision for the Steelers prior to their Thursday night contest against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Michigan's own: Why Raiders' Maxx Crosby 'cannot wait' for first game at Ford Field on Monday night

Monday night's prime-time bout between the Raiders and Lions is a homecoming for one of the league's most ferocious pass rushers, Maxx Crosby. The two-time Pro Bowler tells Bridget Condon he "cannot wait" for his first game at Ford Field.