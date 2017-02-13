New York Giants release wide receiver Victor Cruz

So ends an era in recent New York Giants history. Cruz stormed onto the scene thanks to a three-touchdown performance against the New York Jets back in the 2010 preseason. A hometown product from Patterson, New Jersey, his close proximity to the Giants' facility added to his status as a local legend. During his first full season in 2011, he caught 82 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns, including a back-breaking 99-yard score against the Jets on Christmas Eve -- a game that effectively ended the Rex Ryan era while simultaneously propelling the Giants to their second Super Bowl title in four years.