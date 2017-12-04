New York Giants fire coach Ben McAdoo after 2-10 start

McAdoo's firing comes less than two seasons into his tenure and just a year after helping guide Big Blue to a playoff berth in 2016. The 40-year-old will finish with a 13-15 record as the Giants' coach. New York has the NFL's biggest decline in winning from 2016 to 2017, a .521 win percent decrease. The Giants have had one of the worst offenses in the NFL since McAdoo was hired as the head coach, scoring just 17.8 points per game and ranking 30th in the NFL in total yards per tilt (314.7) -- only the Browns and Bears have scored fewer PPG since 2016, per NFL Research.