New York Giants' Da'Rel Scott expected to be out a few weeks

New York Giants running back Da'Rel Scott is expected to be out a few weeks with a strained hamstring, according to agent Chitta Mallik.
Scott suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 27-21 loss to the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football." He finished the game with four rushes for 17 yards.
Scott made his first career start in Week 4, but was released just two days later. After David Wilson went down with a neck injury in Week 5, the Giants re-signed Scott.
With Wilson possibly out for three weeks or more, Big Blue's only healthy backs are the rejuvenated Brandon Jacobs and rookie Michael Cox.