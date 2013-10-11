New York Giants' Da'Rel Scott expected to be out a few weeks

Published: Oct 11, 2013 at 03:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

New York Giants running back Da'Rel Scott is expected to be out a few weeks with a strained hamstring, according to agent Chitta Mallik.

Scott suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 27-21 loss to the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football." He finished the game with four rushes for 17 yards.

Scott made his first career start in Week 4, but was released just two days later. After David Wilson went down with a neck injury in Week 5, the Giants re-signed Scott.

With Wilson possibly out for three weeks or more, Big Blue's only healthy backs are the rejuvenated Brandon Jacobs and rookie Michael Cox.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Texas, on drug and weapon charges, Cooke County (Tex.) jail records show. Moore, a Gainesville native, was later released on $5,000 bond.

news

Von Miller was 'ready' to join Cowboys, but didn't want to 'take that much less'

One of the most sought-after free agents in the league nearly landed on America's Team this offseason. Von Miller told Dan Pompei of The Athletic recently that he almost signed with the Cowboys before money got in the way.

news

2022 NFL season: Predicting each AFC team's non-QB MVP

Will T.J. Watt lead the league in sacks for a third straight season? Can Ja'Marr Chase reach even great heights in Year 2? Kevin Patra picks one non-QB MVP candidate for each AFC team.

news

Trevon Diggs says he could 'eventually' play on same team as brother Stefon Diggs: 'Who knows?'

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs make up one of the top brother tandems in the NFL today. But unlike the Watts and Heywards, the Diggs bros don't play on the same team. Could that change at some point?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW