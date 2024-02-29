New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: Franchise changes not taking 'shots at' Bill Belichick 

"Look, it's going to be different," Mayo said Wednesday of the team's roster construction approach, via The Athletic’s Chad Graff. "At the same time, I would say Bill did a great job for a long period of time. I don't want you guys to take this as, because we're changing, (these are) shots at the previous regime. In saying that, we will do it differently. It'll feel different, but at the end of the day, we would like to replicate the success that the prior regime had. I learned a lot from Bill and also his staff. But now we'll see what this chapter looks like in the franchise."

Mayo's remarks came a day after new Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf outlined the changes in team building the franchise was applying.

Though Mayo stood firm in embracing the changes in Boston, he made it clear that none of them should be seen as an indictment on how the Super Bowl-winningest head coach in history handled his business. After all, Mayo played eight seasons under Belichick and was an assistant for "The Hoodie" for five more.

Still, it's a new era in New England and a new approach will determine if the Patriots can reclaim the success of yesteryear after the club has gone five seasons without a playoff victory.