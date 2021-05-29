Around the NFL

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Published: May 29, 2021 at 08:25 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

At one point in his career, ﻿Jalen Mills﻿ played a pivotal role in one of the New England Patriots' most devastating defeats.

Nonetheless, Mills is very much a prototypical Patriots player. He boasts championship experience, versatility and the willingness to do what's needed of him to contribute to victory.

So perhaps it's no surprise that Mills, one of an assortment of notable free-agent acquisitions during the Pats' frenzied offseason, is embracing his new surroundings.

"I was brought up with a great group of veterans guys when I was drafted into Philly," said this week at organized team activities, via the team website's Mike Dussault. "They always told me, 'you don't win games in April, May, June, but you do lay the foundation.' The foundation is what you always go back on when you get in those games and it's the fourth quarter and it's that last play to win the game. You always go back on the foundation and all the hard work you put in the off-season. So that's always been my mindset to come and compete, also coming into a new team to show [owner] Mr. [Robert] Kraft, [head] coach Bill [Belichick] and the coaching staff, and also the players here, that I'm all in with this team and this organization. I came to work hard."

In his second NFL season, Mills was a starter for an Eagles team that memorably defeated the mighty Pats, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII. Starting at cornerback, Mills had a team-high nine tackles for Philly, including the last tackle of the game.

In the aftermath of back-to-back seasons in which he missed significant time due to a foot injury, Mills started 15 games for the Eagles in 2020. Mills played all over the field -- in the box, at free safety, outside at corner and in the slot-- and posted a career-high 74 tackles.

Now, still only 27, Mills joins the team he helped to defeat on the biggest stage of them all.

It remains to be seen if Mills can work himself into the starting lineup for the Patriots, though his versatility portends to ample playing time at the least.

Doing his best to make a significant initial impression, Mills started putting in the work in May at OTAs and, if nothing more, has shown himself to be, as aforementioned, "all in" from the jump.

"The energy is crazy right now, I'm super excited," he said. "The camaraderie of being around the guys and being in the weight room and being in the meetings and then going out on the practice field and working hard. When it's all said and done, that's what I live for. I think the energy has definitely been very, very high."

Related Content

news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
news

Packers happy with Jordan Love's development as he enters second NFL season

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, we haven't heard all that much about ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since his draft selection sowed seeds of doubt between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers.
news

Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'

The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end.
news

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles: 'Even with 22 [returning starters], it's still a different team'

Though Tampa Bay is returning all of its Super Bowl starters, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stresses that this is a different team that is "starting at the bottom and we're going to work our way back up." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW