Around the NFL

New Orleans Saints will release Junior Galette

Published: Jul 24, 2015 at 07:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The New Orleans Saints are getting rid of their best pass rusher.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Saints will release Junior Galette, according to a source informed of the situation Friday. Galette recorded 22 sacks over the last two seasons, and was handed a four-year extension worth $41.3 million in September of last year. He received $17.95 million in the last year alone.

Galette recently met with NFL officials, according to Rapoport. The league is looking into two off-the-field incidents by Galette and the Saints have grown increasingly frustrated with him. Galette was arrested on domestic violence and simple battery charges in January; the charges were eventually dropped. Galette was also dealing with a torn pectoral muscle this offseason. Doctors were split regarding whether Galette required surgery.

In a conversation with Evan Woodbery of The Times-Picayune, Galette called the move "the worst call they've ever made. It was a terrible call to kick me when I'm down.

"Everything is Sean's call. He told me that himself. He's the one who pulls the trigger. ... The business is the business, you know? ... Like Vito Corleone said, 'Watch for the traitors.'"

This will prove to be another costly contractual mistake by general manager Mickey Loomis. The Saints literally couldn't cut Galette before June 1 because of salary cap implications. Now he will cost $5.25 million on this year's cap, and the team will push $12.1 million in "dead money" into the future. That's how NFL teams get into salary cap trouble, and stay there.

Galette was a hybrid outside linebacker and defensive end that was an excellent speed pass-rusher on a team devoid of players that can win one-on-one matchups. Cameron Jordan is a fine defensive end, but is not a pure edge rusher. Anthony Spencer was playing ahead of Galette in offseason practices. Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan will have to create a pass rush with blitzing.

Early last season, Galette insisted to the media that the 2014 crop of Saints defenders were more talented than the group that won the Super Bowl after the 2009 season. Now Galette will be remembered as the face of an underachieving, inconsistent defense that has helped to squander some of Drew Brees' prime.

He will also be remembered as a big contract mistake by Loomis. Both Galette and Jimmy Graham signed monster extensions last year. Both are no longer with a team that is clearly in transition.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast features the triumphant return of Dan Hanzus and discusses the biggest mysteries heading into training camp. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, dead at 85

Norma Hunt, the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother to Kansas City's chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, has died at the age of 85.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on OC Eric Bieniemy: 'He's brought culture to our team'

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson senses a difference in Washington entering Year 2, and he attributes the shift to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023

Trevor Lawrence's growth down the stretch of his third season was the catalyst to Jacksonville's success in 2022, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees it as the blueprint for a strong start in 2023.

news

Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

The storyline for the Green Bay Packers all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won't mean significant change.

news

Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Recently signed Bills LB Shane Ray looking to make NFL comeback after injuries derailed career

30-year-old linebacker Shane Ray was signed to Buffalo's roster after completing a tryout in May, getting him one step closer to resuming his dream of playing in the NFL for the first time since 2018.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on potential contract extension talks: 'I'm not even distracted'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's "not distracted" by the contract extension talks surrounding him entering his fourth season with the team.

news

Rams DC Raheem Morris fast at work looking to replace star Jalen Ramsey

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be tasked with turning around Los Angeles' defense in 2023, an assignment made more daunting due the need to replace cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

news

RB James Conner doesn't care if nobody believes in Cardinals: Exciting part is to 'prove people wrong'

Facing an uphill climb to contention after a 4-13 season, Cardinals running back James Conner finds it exciting that nobody seems to believe in Arizona.

news

Chiefs' Matt Nagy excited for Kadarius Toney to build rapport with Patrick Mahomes: 'We all see what he can do'

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is excited for Kadarius Toney to continue working alongside Patrick Mahomes and potentially provide a big-play threat in Kansas City.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

The Lions shocked many when they finished the 2022 season in the top five offensively in several major categories, including total yards, points scored and fewest turnovers. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Detroit can be even better in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More