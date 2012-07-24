New Orleans Saints training camp marks new chapter for team

Published: Jul 23, 2012 at 08:52 PM

Training camp couldn't come soon enough for the New Orleans Saints. The defending NFC South champions will return to work Tuesday, but how will they handle the suspensions of head coach Sean Payton and linebacker Jonathan Vilma? Check NFL.com and NFL Network throughout the day for all the latest on the Saints and for training camp news throughout the NFL.

Here's what else is on tap Tuesday:

Offseason full of trouble

Adrian Peterson's July 6 arrest was one of 31 incidents involving NFL players from after the Super Bowl through this week's start of training camps. More ...

If you're behind on your offseason studying, Michael Lombardi has a primer on the questions that each team will face entering training camps.

Training camp can be grueling for players, but Jeff Darlington will provide five reasons to love this time of year.

Asante Samuel and Nnamdi Asomugha were supposed to give the Philadelphia Eagles the NFL's best pairing at cornerback. But one year after Asomugha's arrival in Philadelphia, Samuel was shipped to the Atlanta Falcons. Bucky Brooks will examine both players and determine who is the superior cornerback.

Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson joined Detroit Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro as first-round picks who signed or agreed to contracts with their respective teams Monday. Only six first-round selections remain unsigned.

First he was Chad Johnson. Then he was Chad Ochocinco. Now he's back to Chad Johnson. Find out why the Miami Dolphins' new wide receiver made the switch.

Around the League's look at the best training camp position battles rolls on with a look at the Chicago Bears' wide receivers.

Reuter: Penn State's NFL prospects

Penn State is no longer a huge NFL feeder, but the Nittany Lions still have pro prospects. Chad Reuter provides five. More ...

NFL Game Rewind just became even better for fans with the inclusion of the telestrator feature.

Happy birthday to Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and his twin brother, Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, who both turn 23 on Tuesday.

Think you have what it takes? Sign up for an NFL Fantasy Ultimate Experience league and compete for great prizes, including autographed memorabilia, trips to NFL events and more.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks: Kyler Murray, top college QBs and Heisman Trophy predictions with Joel Klatt

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray blasts questions about his study habits: 'Disrespectful, and it's almost a joke'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray held an impromptu news conference on Thursday to address the criticism surround the "independent study" clause in his new $230.5 million extension.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle will have opposing defenses 'scared (expletive)'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes opposing cornerbacks will be shaking in their boots once he and Jaylen Waddle line up together.

news

2022 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each NFC team

Is Brandon Aiyuk poised for a true breakout season? Can Jalen Hurts prove to be The Guy in Philadelphia? Will Kadarius Toney maximize his freakish athleticism? Gregg Rosenthal identifies Making the Leap candidates for each NFC team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW