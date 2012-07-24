New Orleans Saints training camp marks new chapter for team

Training camp couldn't come soon enough for the New Orleans Saints. The defending NFC South champions will return to work Tuesday, but how will they handle the suspensions of head coach Sean Payton and linebacker Jonathan Vilma? Check NFL.com and NFL Network throughout the day for all the latest on the Saints and for training camp news throughout the NFL.
Here's what else is on tap Tuesday:
Offseason full of trouble
Adrian Peterson's July 6 arrest was one of 31 incidents involving NFL players from after the Super Bowl through this week's start of training camps. More ...
• If you're behind on your offseason studying, Michael Lombardi has a primer on the questions that each team will face entering training camps.
• Training camp can be grueling for players, but Jeff Darlington will provide five reasons to love this time of year.
•Asante Samuel and Nnamdi Asomugha were supposed to give the Philadelphia Eagles the NFL's best pairing at cornerback. But one year after Asomugha's arrival in Philadelphia, Samuel was shipped to the Atlanta Falcons. Bucky Brooks will examine both players and determine who is the superior cornerback.
•Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson joined Detroit Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro as first-round picks who signed or agreed to contracts with their respective teams Monday. Only six first-round selections remain unsigned.
• First he was Chad Johnson. Then he was Chad Ochocinco. Now he's back to Chad Johnson. Find out why the Miami Dolphins' new wide receiver made the switch.
• Around the League's look at the best training camp position battles rolls on with a look at the Chicago Bears' wide receivers.
Reuter: Penn State's NFL prospects
• Happy birthday to Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and his twin brother, Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, who both turn 23 on Tuesday.
