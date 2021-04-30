Around the NFL

New era: Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts to wear No. 8 

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 01:24 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Folks, welcome to the numerical revolution.

After the league approved a significant change to its previously restrictive jersey numbering system, some initial excitement over potential number changes was tempered when those players learned how much it would cost them to buy out the existing stock of their jerseys. But rookies are exempt from this obligation, because they didn't have jerseys to print -- until now.

Come one, come all for the grand reveal of this nation's first big-time tight end to wear a single digit: Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts!

Is this unsettling, if not nauseating to traditionalists? Sure. Does it make one initially believe Pitts is a quarterback, when in reality, he is not? Are the Matt Schaub diehards weeping softly in their dimly lit corners of retirement?

These are questions you, the reader and fan, will have to answer. I, for one, am having a hard time adjusting to what I'll be seeing this fall. Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick, is undoubtedly a superior athlete who will look great in eight -- it's just going to be tough identifying him as a tight end coming out of the huddle in that single digit for a bit of time.

Eventually, though, we'll all adjust and move beyond it. And all the while, those No. 8 Pitts jerseys will fly off the shelves. Welcome to the new era.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Friday's news and notes

Plenty of tantalizing prospects remain available following Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down some names who could come off the board early in Round 2.
news

Patriots coach Bill Belichick after drafting Mac Jones: Cam Newton is our quarterback

Bill Belichick spent the No. 15 overall pick on Mac Jones, the highest the Patriots have ever selected an offensive player in any of his drafts. Even with the investment, Belichick wasn't ready to name Jones the Day 1 starter.
news

Panthers pick up QB Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Carolina spent the No. 8 overall pick on defense Thursday night. On Friday, the club affirmed that ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is the future at QB. The Panthers announced they are picking up the fifth-year option on Darnold. 
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman finally trades back in draft: 'It was too good an opportunity'

All the so-called computer folks can put down their pitchforks and throw a party. Dave Gettleman finally traded down in an NFL draft. The Giants traded back to No. 20 and selected WR Kadarius Toney.
news

Niners GM John Lynch admits he inquired about trading for Aaron Rodgers: 'It wasn't happening'

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, John Lynch shot at another big fish: reigning NFL MVP ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. The Niners GM admitted Thursday night that he checked in on Rodgers' availability and was swiftly rejected.
news

Raiders first-round OT Alex Leatherwood not worried about media 'garbage,' out to prove Raiders right

The Las Vegas Raiders surprised draft pundits by selecting Alex Leatherwood 17th but the former Alabama offensive tackle says he's excited to prove the team right for using its first-round pick on him.
news

Rams GM Les Snead announces he tested positive for COVID-19; HC Sean McVay negative

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters in a news conference that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
news

Buccaneers select Washington LB Joe Tryon to close out Day 1 of 2021 draft

The defending-champion Buccaneers selected Washington linebacker Joe Tryon with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Ravens pick WR Rashod Bateman at No. 27, take pass rusher Jayson Oweh at No. 31

Long in need of help in the WR corps, the Ravens used the No. 27 pick on Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman. 
news

Jaguars select Clemson RB Travis Etienne 25th overall

With their second first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars went back to the Clemson well, drafting RB Travis Etienne.
news

Steelers select RB Najee Harris at No. 24, giving Alabama record-tying six first-rounders

The Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
