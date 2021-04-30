New era: Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts to wear No. 8 

Is this unsettling, if not nauseating to traditionalists? Sure. Does it make one initially believe Pitts is a quarterback, when in reality, he is not? Are the Matt Schaub diehards weeping softly in their dimly lit corners of retirement?

These are questions you, the reader and fan, will have to answer. I, for one, am having a hard time adjusting to what I'll be seeing this fall. Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick, is undoubtedly a superior athlete who will look great in eight -- it's just going to be tough identifying him as a tight end coming out of the huddle in that single digit for a bit of time.