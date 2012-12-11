New England Patriots take over top spot in Power Poll

Published: Dec 10, 2012 at 08:04 PM

Monday night's flawless blowout of a Houston Texans team that had sat at No. 1 for most of the season vaulted the New England Patriots straight to No. 1 in the latest NFL.com Power Poll -- in unanimous fashion. Find out the rest of the top 10, and see where our experts ranked your favorite team.

NFL Replay will re-air the Washington Redskins31-28 OT win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

» Get a head start on Tuesday's football talk, and catch the latest news on the New Orleans Saints bounty appeals hearing, on "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Terence Newman talks about what it was like to play against his old Dallas Cowboys teammates last Sunday.

» Cam Cameron is out as Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, and Jim Caldwell is in. Our Bucky Brooks tells us how he would fix the Ravens' offense.

» With the playoffs looming, Adam Schein offers a look at the most and least dangerous teams in the NFL.

» Jeff Darlington writes on Seattle's remarkable rookie quarterback Russell Wilson, who has his team on the brink of the playoffs.

» Elliot Harrison checks in with his detailed, Week 15 Power Rankings.

NFL Replay will re-air the Dallas Cowboys20-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» Daniel Jeremiah's QB Performance Report compares Philadelphia Eagles rookie Nick Foles and San Diego Chargers veteran Philip Rivers.

» Make sure to vote for the week's top plays and players, including Rookie of the Week, Air and Ground Performers of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» Happy birthday to Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch, who turns 26 on Tuesday.

