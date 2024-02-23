New Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman: 'Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game?'

Roman has famously coordinated offenses that included a dynamic running quarterback.

In San Francisco under Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick burst onto the scene. In Baltimore, Roman unleashed Lamar Jackson's unique game-breaking ability. In Roman's two years coordinating Buffalo, Tyrod Taylor rushed for more than 560 yards in each campaign.

Herbert isn't immobile, but he's not going to be the focal point of the running attack like Kaepernick or Jackson.

"It's going to be a little different," Roman said. "I think you're going to see probably a multiple running game. You'll probably see the use of motions and shifting, and then you'll see a pretty diverse passing game.

"Right now, everybody's got a blank slate of who we can be or what we can do. Could be anything right now, our principles and whatnot of what we do offensively won't change, but how they come to life on the field will."

Roman and Harbaugh have always been at their best with a power-rushing attack, dating back to their Stanford days together. Having a threat at quarterback makes life even more challenging on defenses, but it's not a prerequisite.

The biggest question for L.A. is who will be taking the handoffs. Ekeler is set to be a free agent, as is primary backup, Joshua Kelley. That leaves Isaiah Spiller, who has 55 career carries in two seasons, as the main back on the roster. L.A. has also signed Jaret Patterson and Elijah Dotson to reserve/futures contracts.