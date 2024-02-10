Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh: Super Bowl loss with 49ers 'motivates me every day'

With his former team now set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, the reminder of his shortcomings at the professional level loom large. However, the happenstance of San Francisco's return to the Super Bowl hasn't been necessary for Harbaugh's ambition.

"When I say it motivates me every day, it's every day," he said.

Harbaugh takes over a talented Chargers squad that has underachieved the past few seasons. Led by superstar quarterback Justin Herbert, the Bolts boast a playoff-ready roster in need of a philosophical change.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, believes Harbaugh could be that saving grace.

"I've heard great things about him. I've heard about he's a culture-starter, which is exactly what that team needs," Ekeler said. "My message for Jim if I'm on that team or not on that team is to make sure we're holding ourselves to a high standard and the culture is about holding ourselves accountable and holding other players accountable because I think that was lacking last year."

The Chargers have just one playoff appearance since Herbert burst onto the scene in 2020. The 25-year-old sits behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in passing yards (17,223) the past four seasons and has thrown the fourth-most touchdowns (114) during that span of time.



L.A. has also issued great defensive units in recent seasons, a squad highlighted by Derwin James, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. But defensive failures have been the bane of the Chargers' recent existence, starting with a historic 27-point blown lead to the Jaguars in the Super Wild Card Round in 2022 and ending with the 63 points hung on them by the Raiders in Week 15, which led to the franchise immediately firing Brandon Staley.

Harbaugh preached fundamentals and toughness during his introductory press conference. He plans to cultivate a reliable rushing attack that could take some pressure off Herbert's shoulders and hopes Ekeler is part of that intention.

However, the new Chargers coach made it clear he isn't resting on the laurels of a talented roster, a notion likely derived from the heartbreaking loss he experienced 11 years ago.