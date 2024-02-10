 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh: Super Bowl loss with 49ers 'motivates me every day'

Published: Feb 10, 2024 at 03:03 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

It's been 11 years since Jim Harbaugh was one win away from Super Bowl glory, but the 60-year-old coach still can't shake that feeling of defeat.

Harbaugh's 49ers scratched and clawed their way back from a 22-point deficit in the second half of Super Bowl XLVII and had a chance at the go-ahead touchdown in the red zone with under two minutes to play. The Baltimore Ravens, led by his brother John Harbaugh, stopped San Francisco from reaching the end zone after four plays from the 7 yard-line to claim the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

"There's probably not a day that goes by that I don't think about that game and what we could've done down at the end, (seven) yards away from getting into the end zone," Jim Harbaugh said Friday in Las Vegas, via the Associated Press. "You leave that field and you go, there might be other days. Then you start thinking that might be the only day. Just wanted another shot at it, take another crack."

It's a major reason why Jim Harbaugh decided to return to the NFL last month after leading the Michigan Wolverines to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, a mission statement he declared when formally introduced as the Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

With his former team now set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, the reminder of his shortcomings at the professional level loom large. However, the happenstance of San Francisco's return to the Super Bowl hasn't been necessary for Harbaugh's ambition.

"When I say it motivates me every day, it's every day," he said. 

Harbaugh takes over a talented Chargers squad that has underachieved the past few seasons. Led by superstar quarterback Justin Herbert, the Bolts boast a playoff-ready roster in need of a philosophical change. 

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, believes Harbaugh could be that saving grace.

"I've heard great things about him. I've heard about he's a culture-starter, which is exactly what that team needs," Ekeler said. "My message for Jim if I'm on that team or not on that team is to make sure we're holding ourselves to a high standard and the culture is about holding ourselves accountable and holding other players accountable because I think that was lacking last year."

The Chargers have just one playoff appearance since Herbert burst onto the scene in 2020. The 25-year-old sits behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in passing yards (17,223) the past four seasons and has thrown the fourth-most touchdowns (114) during that span of time. 
 
L.A. has also issued great defensive units in recent seasons, a squad highlighted by Derwin James, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. But defensive failures have been the bane of the Chargers' recent existence, starting with a historic 27-point blown lead to the Jaguars in the Super Wild Card Round in 2022 and ending with the 63 points hung on them by the Raiders in Week 15, which led to the franchise immediately firing Brandon Staley.

Harbaugh preached fundamentals and toughness during his introductory press conference. He plans to cultivate a reliable rushing attack that could take some pressure off Herbert's shoulders and hopes Ekeler is part of that intention. 

However, the new Chargers coach made it clear he isn't resting on the laurels of a talented roster, a notion likely derived from the heartbreaking loss he experienced 11 years ago. 

"If things go well, it's going to be because of guys like Austin Ekeler and the players," Harbaugh said. "I like Austin Ekeler. We're going to have a huge emphasis on the run game, and we gotta block better up front. He's a tremendous back and we'd love to have him on the team next year. But yeah, things go well, it's kind of because of all the players. If it goes bad, it's because I'm a bad manager, I'm a bad coach."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) activated off injured reserve, remains questionable for Super Bowl LVIII

Jerick McKinnon's Super Bowl bound. The Kansas City Chiefs running back is being activated from injured reserve and is questionable to play Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Niners' Brock Purdy believes flag football helped him develop into QB he is

Brock Purdy was a product of flag football, having played until he was 12 years old prior to making the transition to tackle football. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback believes it was a beneficial start to a career that now has him set to play in Sunday's Super Bowl.
news

Micah Parsons on impending Cowboys extension: CeeDee Lamb is 'the priority right now'

Micah Parsons is due for a big contract extension in the coming years, but the Cowboys linebacker isn't rushing Dallas' front office, saying WR CeeDee Lamb is "the priority right now" on NFL Network.
news

Finally over NFC title hump, 49ers won't have weight off shoulders until 'clock says zero-zero' with them on top

The San Francisco 49ers have finally captured the NFC title after falling short in two consecutive years, but they aren't taking for granted the new pressure of vanquishing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl -- something they couldn't do four seasons ago.
news

Seahawks expected to hire former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as next OC

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Ryan Grubb as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night, per sources.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch when the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers take on the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Niners CB Charvarius Ward on facing old team in Super Bowl LVIII: 'It's gonna be fun'

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City and he discussed facing his old team in Super Bowl LVIII this past week.
news

Chiefs' Noah Gray managing Type 1 diabetes as he lives out NFL dream

Since finding out he had Type 1 diabetes when he was 18, Chiefs tight end Noah Gray has been in a game of managing the disease as he pursued his NFL dream, writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. 
news

Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) out, running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) questionable for Super Bowl LVIII 

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) is officially out vs. the 49ers, while running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) is questionable and OL Prince Tega Wanogho is also out.
news

Falcons' Arthur Blank says discussions with Bill Belichick were 'never about power': He wanted 'collaborative relationship'

Bill Belichick had total control in New England for 24 seasons. Many surmised his desire to again be in charge of roster decisions in his next act led to the head coach missing out on a job, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank dismissed that notion on Friday.