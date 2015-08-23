Nelson injured in Packers loss to Steelers, 24-19

Published: Aug 23, 2015 at 11:45 AM

PITTSBURGH - Jordy Nelson caught the ball, spun and prepared to dart downfield.

Two steps later, Green Bay's Pro Bowl wide receiver was on the turf, his left knee injured and his season very much in doubt. While Nelson was able to gingerly walk to the sideline early in the first quarter of Sunday's 24-19 exhibition loss to Pittsburgh, it might be the last sign of Nelson in his familiar No. 87 jersey this year.

While Packers coach Mike McCarthy stressed the defending NFC North champions "will look for good news" when Nelson is re-evaluated in Green Bay on Monday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers' expressed equal parts frustration and mystification.

"It's difficult to lose a guy like that in a meaningless game," Rodgers said.

The play that may change the course of Green Bay's season started innocently enough. The Packers were driving crisply down the field on their opening possession when Rodgers hit Nelson on a little hitch route. Nelson leapt to make the catch and planted his left leg while turning to face Pittsburgh cornerback Antwon Blake only to unexpectedly drop to his knees, a potentially devastating blow for the Packers and dynamic playmaker who set career highs in receptions (98) and yards receiving (1,519) in 2014.

"I'm not going to get into the 'What if' game," Rodgers said. "I don't know what his status will be. I'm just hoping for the best."

So are the Steelers after Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey exited in the first quarter with a left ankle injury coach Mike Tomlin said will likely require surgery. Pouncey, who missed all of 2013 after tearing multiple ligaments in his right knee in the opener against Tennessee, is out indefinitely.

"He got rolled up on but he walked it off," Steelers right tackler Marcus Gilbert said. "I was hoping that it wasn't nothing too bad. Once he got carted off, it struck me."

*Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: NFC teams claim five of the top six slots

In Dan Hanzus' updated NFL Power Rankings, a striking theme emerges up top: NFC domination. Meanwhile, the back-to-back AFC champion Chiefs take another tumble down the board.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW