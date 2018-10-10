Neil Reynolds' Week 6 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds decides w*ho tops the Power Rankings after Week 5 of the NFL season?*
Winning a different way - with five turnovers on defense - showed the rest of the NFL something.
Here they come, rest of the NFL. All the 1-2 start did was make them mad!
Breaking news just in from the Vikings camp... Linval Joseph has literally just got his breath back!
There are times when Blake Bortles runs like a fullback. There are also times he throws like a fullback!
It's easy to forget that Marvin Lewis was just hours away from moving on from this team in 2017.
Getting Antonio Brown the ball is key, but the rushing success of James Conner is just as important.
Philip Rivers is quietly off to the best start of his career and is putting up genuine NFL MVP numbers.
There always seems to be a different form of under-achievement each week with this team.
Back to back losses on the road have Miami on the ropes - they must respond at home to Chicago.
An improved rushing attack has provided much-needed balance in Seattle's attack.
When it comes apart in Denver, it does so fast and Vance Joseph's seat is beginning to warm.
They are low on talent but not on heart. Sean McDermott's team plays with great spirit.
Jon Gruden keeps calling out an offense ranked sixth in the NFL, while the D continues to struggle.
It is going to be tough sledding for the Niners the rest of the way. So much for being a trendy pick.