Neil Reynolds' Week 6 Power Rankings

Published: Oct 10, 2018 at 01:23 PM

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds decides w*ho tops the Power Rankings after Week 5 of the NFL season?*

Sean McVay thinks his Rams might be "onto something special" and it's hard to argue with him.

Winning a different way - with five turnovers on defense - showed the rest of the NFL something.

Sean Payton and Drew Brees are humming now and the defense is even showing signs of life.

Here they come, rest of the NFL. All the 1-2 start did was make them mad!

Breaking news just in from the Vikings camp... Linval Joseph has literally just got his breath back!

There are times when Blake Bortles runs like a fullback. There are also times he throws like a fullback!

It's easy to forget that Marvin Lewis was just hours away from moving on from this team in 2017.

Khalil Mack is licking his chops heading into Week 6 as he prepares for Miami's depleted O-line.

Graham Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal has only just landed in Charlotte. It was that good!

Getting Antonio Brown the ball is key, but the rushing success of James Conner is just as important.

Philip Rivers is quietly off to the best start of his career and is putting up genuine NFL MVP numbers.

The Eagles are still talented, they're just learning how hard it is to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

The defense is legit - the Ravens just need some more consistency on the offensive side.

Baker Mayfield is fun to watch but it is a stingy defense that has the Browns relevant in 2018.

The Titans are dirt tough. Now, if they could just wake up Marcus Mariota and the offense.

There always seems to be a different form of under-achievement each week with this team.

The shine came off this team in Week 5, especially on defense where Drew Brees shredded them.

Back to back losses on the road have Miami on the ropes - they must respond at home to Chicago.

An improved rushing attack has provided much-needed balance in Seattle's attack.

This is shaping up to be a lost season for what could have been a true Super Bowl contender.

Matthew Stafford and the offense is not clicking, but the Lions do play with a great spirit.

DeAndre Hopkins is a beast who can take over games, as he did on Sunday night.

The Jameis Winston era kicks off once again in Tampa, if anyone is interested. No? Okay then.

Sam Darnold may be the lowest-rated QB in the NFL but he didn't look like one last week.

The Cowboys don't have the horses on offense, but their defense is for real and keeps them alive.

Same old story - find something more than Andrew Luck on offense and the Colts will be dangerous.

When it comes apart in Denver, it does so fast and Vance Joseph's seat is beginning to warm.

The Giants are threatening to unravel and become yet another season-long soap opera.

They are low on talent but not on heart. Sean McDermott's team plays with great spirit.

Jon Gruden keeps calling out an offense ranked sixth in the NFL, while the D continues to struggle.

The Cards got their first win of 2018 last week and Josh Rosen continues his on-the-job growth.

It is going to be tough sledding for the Niners the rest of the way. So much for being a trendy pick.

