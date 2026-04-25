Neil Reynolds' 5 Big Moments from the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the history books and it was another three-day selection process that created many headlines – some more controversial than others. Here are five moments that demanded our attention in Pittsburgh.

Love heading to the desert

The Arizona Cardinals fielded the NFL's 31st-ranked rushing attack in 2025, averaging just 93 yards per game. With their franchise quarterback likely not arriving in the Arizona desert for at least another year, the Cards could not ignore a game-changing weapon in Jeremiyah Love, the explosive running back who can score from anywhere on the field. Love – who found the endzone 40 times in his final two college football seasons at Notre Dame – instantly makes Arizona more watchable. Many felt the Cards were bluffing about taking him at three, hoping to intice another team up for a trade. But Arizona seemed perfectly happy to stay put and they selected arguably the best player in this class.

Tate to the Titans

The Tennessee Titans were widely believed to be interested in selecting Love, so you have to wonder if that was a real body blow delivered just before they were on the clock. Then the expectation was that they would give new head coach Robert Saleh a defensive cornerstone. Most of the game-changing defenders were still on the board, led by the Ohio State pairing of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. The Titans did indeed take a Buckeye in wide receiver Carnell Tate. It was the first real "wow" moment of the NFL Draft. Few saw Tate going that high, but this was a move to support second-year quarterback Cam Ward and to instantly upgrade an offense ranked 31st in the league last term. When you look at it from that point of view, the move makes total sense… even if you don't few Tate as a true number one receiver.

Rams grab a new quarterback

The biggest headline of the entire 2026 NFL Draft was written at pick 13 when the Los Angeles Rams selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. There is a lot to unpack here but let's start with the fact that the Rams currently have the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player at quarterback in the form of Matthew Stafford. The Rams' Super Bowl window is open right now, so I feel this was a wasted pick; even though Stafford is now 38 and had some worrying back issues last summer. Could this selection have been used to add a third wide receiver like Makai Lemon or a game-changing tight end in Kenyon Sadiq? Head coach Sean McVay certainly thought so because even though he tried to paper over the cracks and repair damage over the weekend, he cut a seriously annoyed figure at the post-round one press conference. In an ideal world, Simpson won't see the field for another two years. How will sitting around and waiting affect his game given that he only has 15 college starts to his name? Also… if the Rams need a Stafford replacement in the coming years, I believe McVay has enough pull to get any veteran QB on the phone to his agent to demand a trade. I think he is that good. So, this was a move that made very little sense to me and it was one that I believe will have created a rift between McVay and general manager Les Snead; no matter how much they protest that they are on the same page.

Lemon flies to the Eagles

One of the more bizarre stories of this Draft came when USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was reportedly on the phone with the Pittsburgh Steelers being told that he was about to wear the black and gold. But the Philadelphia Eagles swooped ahead of the Steelers via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys and selected the tough receiver who has been compared to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Julian Edelman. First, I'm mildly surprised that the Cowboys would want to help a division rival with a trade. But I'm not shocked that the Eagles wanted to add to their receiver ranks because it is a poorly-kept NFL secret that they will trade AJ Brown (most likely to the New England Patriots) after June 1. Lemon's hectic few minutes resulted in him heading to the Eagles, where I think he will quickly be loved by the fans in Philadelphia. He told the fans on Draft night that they were "getting a dog." And I wouldn't argue with him. He looked fired up and ready to play right there and then, even though it's only late April!

Brit completes historic journey