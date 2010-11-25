Need a quarterback this week? Take a chance on Favre

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.
Matt Cassel, QB, Chiefs
Cassel has been a solid option for fantasy owners in recent weeks, throwing for multiple touchdowns in five of his last six starts. Overall, he has tossed 18 touchdown passes with a mere four interceptions. Those are impressive totals for the USC product. Cassel should continue to thrive against the Seahawks, who have struggled against the pass.
Brett Favre, QB, Vikings
If you are in serious need of a quarterback, I think Favre is worth a roll of the dice this week. Sure, he's been a turnover machine most of the season. But I think the promotion of Leslie Frazier as the interim coach will motivate Favre and his teammates. What's more, the Redskins have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Josh Freeman, QB, Buccaneers
Fantasy owners might see a matchup against the Ravens as not being favorable, but the opposite is actually true. In fact, their defense had allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks from Week 5-10. Freeman, one of the more underrated signal-callers in fantasy football this year, should continue to find statistical success in this matchup.
Mike Tolbert, RB, Chargers
If Ryan Mathews is out this week, fantasy owners should consider Tolbert a rock-solid No. 2 back or flex starter based on a matchup against the Colts. Their defense has been porous against the run, allowing an average of close to 18 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Look for Tolbert to post another good stat line on Sunday night.
Keiland Williams, RB, Redskins
With Clinton Portis out for the season and Ryan Torain ruled out for Week 12, Williams should see most of the carries for the Redskins. While the Vikings are still tough against the run, this unit isn't the statistical death sentence it's been for running backs in recent seasons. Williams, who will also catch his share of passes, is worth a look.
Mario Manningham, WR, Giants
The Giants will be without Hakeem Nicks and Steve Smith due to injuries, so Manningham is now the No. 1 wideout for the Giants pass attack. That makes him a great option in fantasy leagues against the Jaguars, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Consider Manningham a solid No. 2 wideout in all formats.
Blair White, WR, Colts
White has a tough matchup this week against the Chargers, but he has this quarterback named Peyton Manning (maybe you've hear of him?) at the helm of the offense. That's enough to give any wideout some fantasy appeal. With Austin Collie still out of action, White will be the team's No. 3 wide receiver in what could be a high-scoring affair.
Joel Dreessen, TE, Texans
With Owen Daniels out of action, Dreessen has become a viable starter in fantasy leagues. Last week, he produced 106 yards and one touchdown in a last-minute loss to the Jets. Next on the schedule is a date with the Titans, who have surrendered an average of close to eight fantasy points per game to tight ends. That makes Dreessen a great choice.
Bo Scaife, TE, Titans
Fantasy owners in deeper leagues looking for a one-week option at the tight end position can do a lot worse than add Scaife, who has a great matchup against the Texans. Their defense has allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than any other team in the league. What's more, Scaife will be a safety net for inexperienced quarterback Rusty Smith.
Browns defense
The Browns scored an impressive 22 fantasy points on NFL.com in last week's loss to the Jaguars, so this unit is trending in the right direction in fantasy leagues. With a matchup against rookie quarterback Jimmy Clausen and what has been a putrid Panthers offense, the Browns should be considered a tremendous option in Week 12.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com!