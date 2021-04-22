Around the NFL

Myles Garrett a big believer in Jadeveon Clowney, Browns' revamped D: 'I think we'll be very scary'

Published: Apr 22, 2021 at 04:52 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Few NFL teams experienced as much defensive turnover this offseason as the Browns. Gone are five full-time starters and a handful of part-timers. Cleveland, despite ending a near two-decade long playoff drought, stood to improve on all three levels after ranking in the 20s in points allowed and defensive DVOA last year.

Mission accomplished?

After signing pass rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley﻿, linebacker Anthony Walker and former Rams defensive backs John Johnson and Troy Hill, the Browns are easily better on paper. Their best defensive player believes they'll be much better come game time as well.

"I think we can do a lot,'' defensive end Myles Garrett said Thursday, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. "I don't know what we're doing in the draft, that's all up to [Kevin Stefanski]. But with the pieces we have now, I think we'll be very scary, so I'm looking forward to it. Getting on the field, taking the ball away and putting it back in our offense's hands and them getting the ball back for us."

The Browns can soon add to their offseason haul with nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, including four in the first two days. They also have 2019 second-round cornerback Greedy Williams and 2020 second-round safety Grant Delpit set to return in the secondary, after both missed all of last season with injuries. Their biggest need rema restocking, if not improving, their defensive front. The team's four highest sack producers after Garrett -- Olivier Vernon (9.0), Sheldon Richardson (4.5), Adrian Clayborn (3.5) and Larry Ogunjobi (2.5) -- moved on.

Cleveland is betting big that Clowney will cover some of that loss. The presence of Garrett, who's developed into one of the best edge defenders in football, is reason for optimism. Prior to struggling the past two years as a focal point with the Seahawks and Titans, Clowney's best work came in Houston when he was flanked alongside J.J. Watt for parts of three Pro Bowl seasons.

Now he's paired with another All-Pro defensive end, who sees a lot of himself in the fellow former No. 1 pick.

"I know everyone else is looking forward to it, and so am I," Garrett said. "I know the guy is aggressive, really gets after it and he has a motor, keeps attacking, plays the run well and a good pass rusher. He's an athletic specimen like someone I know on the Browns, so it will be fun. It really will."

Perhaps for Cleveland, if not anyone else.

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury to draft from Cardinals headquarters, ribs Rams' beach house as ploy for camera time

A year after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury drafted from his picturesque home, he's set to select from team headquarters, while the Rams will draft from a scenic SoCal house. The Cards coach didn't hesitate to rib the Rams and coach Sean McVay about the confines. 
news

Paton: Broncos 'really high' on Drew Lock, but are in the QB market to add competition

Entering his first draft as the Denver Broncos GM, George Paton spoke to NFL Network's James Palmer on the team's current quarterback situation and what that entails for QB Drew Lock.
news

Roundup: Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith

﻿Geno Smith﻿ has re-signed with the Seahawks, the team announced Thursday afternoon. The quarterback will be Russell Wilson's backup for a third-straight season. 
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on expanded uniform numbers: 'Good luck trying to block the right people now'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady didn't shy away from expressing his opinion on the recent ruling that expands jersey number selection for certain positions. 
news

Gettleman 'fine' with Giants' current picks in 2021 NFL Draft, says he's tried to trade down in the past

Giants GM Dave Gettleman spoke to reporters Thursday about New York's strategy ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, and revealed some 
news

Justin Jefferson: I thought Eagles would draft me, but glad Vikings did

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who claimed the team's rookie receiving record in 2020, admitted his initial thoughts on draft night one year later.
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars must 'trust' draft board, avoid chasing players to fill needs

Preparing for his first draft as an NFL head coach, Urban Meyer detailed the Jaguars' preparation for April 29's NFL Draft and what the mindset is for a team looking to rebuild. 
news

Cordarrelle Patterson hopes for 'better' season at RB with Falcons: 'Last year didn't go as planned'

Moving to Atlanta, Cordarrelle Patterson immediately boosts a previously struggling return game. The question will be his role on the Falcons offense.
news

Drew Brees: 'I only really felt good in one game' during 2020 campaign

Although he played in 12 games last season, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he only felt healthy in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Jim Irsay: Moving Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to tackle still a possibility

Anthony Castonzo﻿'s retirement left a hole at left tackle for the Colts, one that could be addressed in the 2021 NFL Draft. Recently, owner Jim Irsay spoke on another possible solution to Indy's LT problem.
news

NFL owners pass rule expanding eligible jersey numbers for certain positions

NFL owners have approved several new rule changes, including the expansion of eligible jersey numbers, the expansion of booth-to-official communication and the elimination of overtime in the preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW