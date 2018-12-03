Around the NFL

Mychal Kendricks 'ready to go' coming off suspension

Published: Dec 03, 2018 at 10:34 AM
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Mychal Kendricks is "ready to go" for Week 14 after he was officially reinstated off suspension by the NFL on Monday.

Carroll said the Seahawks "don't have any hesitation" about Kendricks playing a full game against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 10 because he has been practicing with the team for more than two weeks.

Kendricks was suspended eight games by the NFL after he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in September.

Kendricks was cut by the Browns in August after he and co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud. He signed with the Seahawks shortly before he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Kendricks, 28, allegedly profited just under $1.2 million from July 2014 to March 2015 by using material non-public information from Sonoiki, a banker at a global investment firm. In exchange for the information, Kendricks gave Sonoiki $10,000 and Eagles tickets.

He faces up to 25 years in prison at his scheduled sentencing in January.

Kendricks appeared in three games for Seattle prior to his suspension, recording two sacks and 13 tackles. The Seahawks waived linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbe to make room for Kendricks on the roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

