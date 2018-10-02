Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks suspended indefinitely

Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks was indefinitely suspended by the NFL on Tuesday following a review into his September guilty plea to insider trading charges, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Kendricks signed with the Seahawks in early September after he was cut by the Browns in August after Kendricks and co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud, per U.S. Attorney William McSwain. Kendricks pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 6.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced in December.

Kendricks appeared in three games, including two starts, for Seattle and registered two sacks and 13 tackles.

Notable here: Goodell didn't hear Kendricks' appeal. Passed along to designee. Kendricks lost the appeal today, hence the indefinite suspension for violating the personal conduct policy begins. https://t.co/sNi8vHqUEO â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2018

Kendricks, 27, allegedly profited just under $1.2 million from July 2014 to March 2015 by using material non-public information from Sonoiki, a banker at a global investment firm. In exchange for the information, Kendricks gave Sonoiki $10,000 and Eagles tickets, per McSwain.