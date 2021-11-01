Move The Sticks: Reaction to Von Miller trade, Week 8 big games, building blocks & rookie QB report card

Published: Nov 01, 2021 at 04:42 PM

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 8 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Los Angeles Rams trading for linebacker Von Miller, followed by analyzing Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's injury and then they break down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the duo talk about the Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts games. After that, the pair focus on eight different building blocks for teams. Then, the guys give a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 8 performances. Following that, the duo discuss moves teams should make before the trade deadline. To wrap up the show, the pair highlight the backup quarterbacks in Week 8 that led their team to victory.

