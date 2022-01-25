Move The Sticks: Previewing conference championship games

Published: Jan 25, 2022 at 02:43 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the conference championship games. Then, the pair focus on the Rams' philosophy of proven players over draft picks. After that, the duo discuss which non-playoff teams can be a contender if they made a big move this offseason. Next, the guys talk about what tools you need from a quarterback to ensure he will do well in the playoffs. To wrap up the show, D.J. and Bucky break down the benefit of having your starters play on special teams.

Move The Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

