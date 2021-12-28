Move the Sticks: Previewing CFP games & Jim Harbaugh to Raiders?

Published: Dec 28, 2021 at 03:11 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys point out potential NFL head coaching openings and discuss which one Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should aim for. Next, the pair break down the possibility of the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and look at the fit. Then, the duo react to the Monday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. To wrap up the show, the guys preview the two College Football Playoff semifinal games.

