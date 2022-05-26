Move the Sticks Podcast: Worst Teams in Pressure Percentage, Explosive Pass Plays & Points

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Steelers naming Omar Khan as their new general manager. Then for the rest of the episode, the pair focus on the 3 P's which emphasize building a team around pass protection, playmakers and play callers. To further break this down, the duo look at the five worst teams in pressure percentage, explosive pass plays and points from last season.